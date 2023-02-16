GTA donated money to cover competition fees for Atos Jiu-Jitsu Guam youth competitors for the upcoming Marianas Pro Jiu-Jitsu Tournament taking place at the Komazawa Olympic Park General Sports Ground Gymnasium in Japan on March 25.

This initiative is part of GTA's commitment to empowering the youth by promoting sportsmanship and healthy competition. For young athletes just starting their journey in jiujitsu, the cost of participating in competitions can be a significant barrier. Recognizing this challenge, GTA pledged to donate $1,000 to cover the competition fees of the competitors working hard to raise funds. This donation will help ensure that the athletes can participate in competitions, showcase their skills, and gain valuable experience that will benefit them in their future endeavors.

“We are thrilled to support our young island's jiujitsu competitors and help them pursue their passion for the sport,” said Michele Catahay Perez, GTA community relations manager. “By covering their competition fees, we hope to provide opportunities so more of our youth can participate in off-island competitions. This initiative is part of GTA's ongoing commitment to giving back to the community and promoting the well-being of young people. We are proud to support the development of young jiujitsu athletes and look forward to seeing their success in future competitions.”

Approximately 24 kids from Atos Jiu-Jitsu Guam will compete in the tournament. Atos Jiu-Jitsu Professor Mike Carbullido said to prepare for the competition, Atos has added kids competition classes twice a week, with four additional instructors to lead the classes.

“The training camp has been going well, and we're proud with how hard the kids have been training and how laser-focused they have been,” he said. “I’m very excited to have this opportunity to bring the team to represent Atos Jiu-Jitsu Guam and the island. Thank you so much to GTA for doing this for our kids. They've been working very hard and know that GTA is paying their registration fees to compete. So, thank you to GTA for their support.”