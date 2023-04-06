GTA announced its sponsorship for the upcoming Påtgon Jiu Jitsu Tournament, Guam's first kids-only Gi and no-Gi Brazilian jiujitsu tournament, scheduled for Saturday, April 22, at the University of Guam Calvo Field House.

“Being a product of Guam’s youth jiujitsu starting at 11 years old with the privilege to travel for competition, and now a mother of three children, are the reasons that drove me to start this organization,” said event coordinator Jayronne Gandaoli. “To give back to our community, I wanted to bring that same experience without having our jiujitsu practitioners pay thousands of dollars. Thank you GTA for supporting the spring 2023 Påtgon Jiu Jitsu Tournament.”

The tournament is an excellent opportunity for young athletes to showcase their skills and compete against their peers. It is open to young competitors of all skill levels, providing a platform for new and experienced martial artists to test their abilities.

As a company committed to promoting sports and fitness in the local community, GTA recognizes the importance of supporting events like the Påtgon Jiu Jitsu Tournament. The local company is thrilled to be able to contribute to the growth and development of the next generation of jiujitsu practitioners.

“We are proud to support this tournament and the young athletes participating,” said Michele Catahay Perez, GTA senior community relations manager. “We believe that sports play an important role in promoting health and wellness and we are committed to supporting events that promote physical fitness and healthy lifestyles in our community.”

GTA's sponsorship of the Påtgon Jiu Jitsu Tournament is just one of the many ways the company is working to give back to the community, according to GTA.

“The company is committed to supporting initiatives that contribute to our community members' well-being and help create a better future for all,” GTA stated in its press release.

For more information or to register for the Påtgon Jiu Jitsu Tournament, visit patgonjiujitsu.weebly.com/.