The Micronesia Mall will be the setting for Guam Taekwondo Center on Saturday, as the 20-year-old martial arts studio will host its first-ever Korean Consul Cup.

There will be two tournaments, Master Noly’s 6th Martial Arts Weapons Tournament and Master Noly's Taekwondo Speed Kicking Tournament. Noly Caluag, in a news release, shared that he is expecting around 90 competitors to participate.

The event will kick off promptly at 1 p.m., with keynote speakers Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero, Lt. Gov. Joshua Tenorio, Speaker Therese Terlaje and Korean Consulate Head of Mission In Kook Kim delivering opening remarks. Afterward, Jed Caluag and Ryan Gaza will lead the black belt demonstration, providing mallgoers the opportunity to observe the performance.

In this first installment of what promises to be a high-level tournament, GTC founder Noly Caluag has teamed up with Kim to commemorate two decades of martial arts instruction.

For the past 20 years, Noly Caluag, a sixth-degree black belt, has taught more than 2,000 taekwondo practitioners on Guam.

Throughout the tournaments, children, teens and adults will demonstrate the use of traditional martial arts weapons such as nunchucks, bo staff and arnis/eskrima. For the first time on Guam, a taekwondo speed kicking tournament will be held. Competitors will execute taekwondo kicks within a time frame and will be judged on correctness, quantity, height and difficulty. Every legitimate kick will score a point, while bonus points will be given to head kicks, turning and spinning kicks.