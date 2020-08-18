After a month of grinding it out daily in the Go The Distance Challenge sponsored by Urban Fitness Guam, the winners were named with athletes from Saipan claiming seven of the top ten spots.

A virtual challenge aimed at beating the COVID-19 blues and fill a void left by the quarantines imposed globally, the event drew in 400 athletes from California and Florida to Korea, Saipan and Guam. The journey, which featured a total of 430 miles of swimming, biking and running, also raised $10,000 for personal protective equipment for health care workers on island serving on the frontlines of the pandemic, said organizer James Sardea.

“I am so happy that GTD was a success!,” said Sardea, an ultra athlete who’s competed in several international obstacle races. “This couldn’t have happened without the participation of a total over 400 athletes and help from our sponsors. We thank all of you for the support and donations for a great cause.”

Proceeds will go to the Guam Nurses Association, he said. He credited several people with the success of the inaugural event – Jeff Rios, April Yumol and Marlyn Gumabon.

Cyclist Taro Goto, swimmer Florence Antonio and runner Mark Isip – all of Saipan – killed it nearly every week of the competition, raking in stellar numbers to hold the top of the leaderboard and fend off every challenger that stepped up.

And, there were challenges, Sardea said, noting the increase in mileage the last couple of weeks as competitors tried to top their previous totals.

Because they weren’t chasing the top, competitors found it better to challenge themselves, Sardea said.

“(It was) more of challenge with yourself of how far you can push yourself within a month,” he said, adding everyone who finished the challenge was surprised at how far they pushed themselves by the end of the competition.

In the female competition, newcomer Lauren Mechelle Agar surprised herself more than anyone else, pulling in 485.90 miles over the month of July to take the top spot in running. Sharon Hawley, who held the top spot in the third week, closed the month in second at 463.06 miles. The duo averaged 15.6 and 14.9 miles, respectively. Saipan’s Yulia Aleksenko was the surprise finisher in the final week, posting 70.58 miles, to finish atop the swimming leaderboard, right above Guam’s Amanda Walsh at 60.09 miles. In the bike portion, Saipan cyclists reigned supreme. Venice Ronda Estepa posted 931.12 miles, while Sheila Isla closed the month with 785.78 miles over the month.

The top finishers were unbelievable, Sardea said, adding many of the top two finishers were friends who pushed each other.

“Often, they were friends –1st and 2nd –were always keeping up the miles and never wanting the other to catch up,” he said. “I can’t wait for a real race to see how the new athletes will do.”

Raising money for the frontline workers was always a goal, Sardea said, but the bigger goal was getting people healthier.

“Over the past four weeks, the miles of most competitors (increased) – not only because they wanted to finish, but because they were getting stronger and healthier,” he said. “This is what this challenge was for. Be fit to beat the virus.”

With the rise in COVID-positive cases, Sardea said, it’s more than ever that the island get healthier.

“We believe if we stay strong, our immune system is strong, too,” he said, citing research he’s read, "There’s a possibility we can get all COVID … our body should be ready to fight it and beat the virus.”

What’s next?

There’s a GTD challenge slated for October. Same mileage, Sardea said, but he will be adding more speed, time and distance challenges to help competitors level up. And, with rainy season already in full swing, Sardea said they added an indoor component to the competition.

Sardea invites everyone to join in and get healthy.

Don’t feel intimidated, he said.

“There’s no way to start but to start,” he said. “Start small – your pace, your time or your distance. We all want to stay healthy, so we are here to help you.”