GTFA elects new board members

To ensure its direction and future, the Guam Track and Field Association has elected its board of directors for the term 2021-2025.

The association held its annual general meeting and elections on Aug. 21 and subsequently, on Aug. 29, the elected board of directors selected its executive board officers.

Guam Olympian Derek Mandell returns as president and Joseph Taitano retains his role as vice president. Riza Tugade will serve as the new secretary-general and Jean Tugade will serve as the new treasurer. Desmond Mandell III will continue as the public relations officer of the federation.

“The next four years are an exciting time for the sport of track and field,” said Derek Mandell, GTFA president. “Major international and regional championships will be occurring every year until 2025 and Guam athletes will have multiple opportunities to compete. GTFA will work to ensure that they are prepared.”

Other elected board members include Noshista Benavente, Michael Herreros, Neal Kranz, Peter Rivera and Regine Tugade-Watson. The board also is joined by two representatives for the Athletes Commission: Celine Amparo and Paul Dimalanta.

“Our new board consists of knowledgeable and talented individuals eager to raise the level of competition for track and field on Guam," Derek Mandell said. We look forward to working together to carry out our mission."

Affiliated with the Guam National Olympic Committee, World Athletics, and Oceania Athletics Association, GTFA is the official national governing body for track and field on island. More information can be found at guamtrackandfield.com, facebook.com/guamtrackandfield, and instagram.com/guamtrackandfield.