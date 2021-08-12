GTFA to hold elections Aug. 21

The Guam Track and Field Association will hold its 2021 Annual Membership Meeting and Election of Board of Directors at 3 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 21 at the Guam National Olympic Committee headquarters in Maite.

The meeting will feature reports from the current GTFA president, secretary, and treasurer and an election for the GTFA Board of Directors for the term 2021-2025. Attendees must be registered members of GTFA. Register at www.guamtrackandfield.com/membership. In-person attendees must follow public health guidelines, including the use of masks.

“Track and field is one of the most accessible and global sports in the world,” said Derek Mandell, GTFA president. “With the Olympic Games recently concluded, we hope to build on the excitement and encourage the community to get involved in helping grow the sport on Guam as members of our federation.”

Members interested in running for the Board of Directors can email their intent to gum@mf.worldathletics.org or gtfaboard@gmail.com. Information for off-island members to attend virtually via Zoom can be found online at www.guamtrackandfield.com or on the GTFA facebook page: www.facebook.com/guamtrackandfield.