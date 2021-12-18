GTFA to host qualification competition Saturday; same-day registration accepted

The Guam Track and Field Association will host its Rainy Season Championships from 4 to 8 p.m. today at John F. Kennedy High School in Upper Tumon, the association announced in a press release. The meet, open to all interested athletes, is the final event in the five-meet series and holds qualification implications for international competition for those who attend, thrive, and meet citizenship requirements.

The meet will be held in conjunction with the Oceania Athletics Virtual Championships, and results will be compared with athletes from around the Oceania region. In each event, medals will be awarded to the top three athletes.

Events include: discus, shot put, javelin, long jump, triple jump, 100, 110 and 400-meter hurdles, 5,000-meter, 1500-meter, 800-meter, 400-meter, 200-meter and 100-meter, as well as a 60-meter kids fun run.

“The Rainy Season Series is a fun introduction into the sport of track and field,” said Derek Mandell, GTFA president. “Track and field season is traditionally held in the spring and summer months, so these events give our athletes the opportunities to develop year-round.”

The event is free for GTFA members and $5 for nonmembers. Registration is available online at guamtrackandfield.com and will close at 10 p.m. Friday, Dec. 17. Same-day registration, regardless of membership status, will be available on Saturday for $10.

The meet will follow current government restrictions for sporting events, Mandell said in the news release. Please follow all health and safety protocols for COVID-19. Masks must be worn when not racing and social distancing will be enforced. If you are feeling sick or have any COVID-19-related symptoms, please do not attend, he added.

“GTFA is proud to be able to host meets for our athletes and the community. Track and field is for everyone, and we hope to continue to grow more athletes and fans in the near future,” Mandell said.