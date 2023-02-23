With only a few high-level jiujitsu tournaments on Guam each year, Carlson Gracie Guam black belt Anthony Cruz is giving the sport’s martial artists another avenue to explore and compete.

On March 19, Cruz’s Guåhan Jiu Jitsu League is hosting the inaugural Blue and Purple Belt Grand Prix and White Belt Wars from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Hilton Guam Resort and Spa.

Tickets are currently on sale for $30 each and can be purchased online at guamtime.net or in-person at Stax Crash Burgers in Hagåtña. Registration closes March 15.

“Our organization really strives to provide much more competitive opportunities for the local athletes. But not just competitive opportunities, you can expect our organization to put together certain things such as workshops, clinics, any kind of opportunity that promotes improvement and growth,” said Cruz, a three-time International Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu Federation Asian Open champion.

“The one challenge that's posed to the jiujitsu community is the lack of a high quantity and volume of jiujitsu tournaments on the island,” Cruz said. “I'm someone that's very competitive. I'm someone that wants to constantly test my skills and I want to constantly improve in the art of jiujitsu.” Cruz also recognized that others who share his passion might feel the same way.

For the blue and purple belt male divisions, the champions of the respective weight classes will then be placed into a combined blue and purple absolute division to determine the GJJL Blue/Purple Grand Prix Absolute Division. There will also be a cash prize.

“I would like to genuinely thank the community here on Guam,” Cruz said. “I’m not just talking about the jujitsu community. I'm talking about the community in general. I'm talking about the support from the businesses that we've received. We’ve really received a lot of positive support and encouragement throughout this whole process.”

Cruz thanked the following sponsors:

Premier sponsors

• Clutch Guam

• Mosa’s Joint

• GFS Group (Kings)

• Expensive Dreams

• Black Flash Media

Gold sponsors

• Southern Mountain Gear

• Submit INTL

• Marianas Medical Response

• Scotty Snacks

• Maolek Beverage

Silver sponsors

• Shut Up and Fish

• Guam Autospot

• Lotus Media

• Stax Smash Burgers

• Guam Essential Services

• Kream X Butter

• Reddirt Tattoo