With competition in full swing at the 2022 Pacific Mini Games in Saipan, Papua New Guinea is leading the way in the medal count with 10 gold medals, but Guam is sitting solid in second place with eight gold, three silver and nine bronze medals. Tahiti holds third overall with seven gold medals, the hosts – Northern Mariana Islands – are tied with Australia for fourth and fifth in the medal tally with four golds apiece.

Guam's beach volleyball, badminton and va’a teams struggled in their second day of competition, unable to find a groove against the larger aces of the region. Beach volleyball players lost their morning matches in tight sets. Va’a advanced to the repechage in the 1,500 meters, but didn’t make the finals against the paddling powerhouses. Badminton had a tough day, drawing the top two teams in mixed competition. Guam, which fielded a team of first-timers, drew Tahiti and New Caledonia – both of whom are ranked in the world. All of the teams still have strong shots in the next couple of days to post personal bests and make the podium.

But, weightlifting had another phenomenal day in competition with three wrestlers posting a medal performance. Jacinta Sumagaysay added a golden finish to a phenomenal competition resume that includes several records and Oceania and world medals.

Competing in the 64kg category, Sumagaysay smashed the competition, making sure no one came even close, as she posted a 70 in the snatch and 100 in the clean and jerk for the 170 total. In her last pull for the clean, Sumagaysay asked for 100. Considering the silver medalist who pulled a 76 wasn’t even close to Sumagaysay’s second pull of 95, the uber competitive Sumagaysay was adding to her resume and pushing her boundaries. Pulling it clean and getting the judges’ approval, she threw down the bar and danced a little gold-medal jig to her waiting entourage cheering her on in the back.

Earlier in the day, David Bautista (73kg) and Krysthian Villanueva (67kg) added to the day’s treasure trove, garnering medals in their morning rounds.

In athletics, the island’s top tracksters posted a solid day with several sprinters advancing and one fielder setting a new Guam record.

In golf, Team Guam set a blistering pace in the team competition.

Action continues today in all disciplines. Check out the Northern Marianas Pacific Mini Games YouTube page to watch all of the events live.