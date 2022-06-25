As prevailing trade winds breezed past the Francisco "Tan Ko" Palacios Baseball Field in Susupe, Saipan, on Thursday night, the Guam National Baseball Team sailed past powerhouse Palau 6-3, earning a spot in the 2022 Pacific Mini Games gold medal game.

Although Guam trailed 3-0, the island sluggers scored three runs each in the sixth and eighth innings to upend Palau.

Guam awaits the winner of Friday morning’s semifinal, a much-anticipated matchup between Palau and host nation Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands. NMI, earlier in the day kept their gold medal hopes alive, crushing Fiji 23-2.

Although Palau soared to an early lead against Guam, Guam scratched out three gutty runs in the bottom of the eighth to beat Palau for the second night in a row.

With Palau’s O’Neil Yobech on the mound, the University of Guam Tritons hurler silenced Guam’s bats. As Yobech did his job, Palau added its first run in the top of the third inning. After Team Guam first baseman Sean Balauro-Egenias committed an error, Palau’s Dusty Etpison arrived safely at first base. Later in the inning, the speedster stole second base and scored after O’Leary Ise laid down a perfect bunt that third baseman Guaifon Terlaje was unable to handle.

In the fourth inning, Palau added a second run, an RBI single that loaded the bases. Avoiding a possible runaway, on a two-out full count, Guam’s Nolan Cruz got Ise to pop out to right field, staving off any further damage.

Although Cruz had gotten Guam out of a jam, his night was done. As the starting pitcher headed to the dugout, Javier Concepcion entered in relief.

Two innings later, with Concepcion on the mound, a wild pitch scored Palau’s third run.

In the bottom of the sixth inning and Team Guam without any runs, Guam finally got to Yobech.

After Shon Muña Jr. singled and stole second, Jeremiah Sablan popped a run-scoring single to right field for Guam’s first run. With Guam lighting up the scoreboard for a first time, John Salas Jr. and Shane Muna followed with crowd-pleasing, game-tying RBI singles.

Knotted at 3-3, Guam veteran Paul Pangelinan replaced Concepcion and kept Palau away from home plate.

In the bottom of the eighth inning, after a walk and bunt single, Shane Muña drove in Javen Pangelinan with a shallow single to center field. A sacrifice fly from BJ Balajadia and fielding error scored the last two runs.

“We want that gold. Silver ain’t enough,” said Team Guam manager Joe “JT” Tuquero.

The gold medal game was scheduled for Friday night. Check Sunday's Guam Daily Post for the championship game story and photos.