With the cancellation of the Guam Department of Education Interscholastic Sports Association 2020-2021 middle school season due to coronavirus-related concerns, Wednesday afternoon’s All-Island Cross-Country Meet marked the return of the championships after the long hiatus.

It also marked the first time the Guam Adventist Academy, which won the boys and girls team races, emerged as champions in any sport. Even more impressive, with a middle school student population of only 33, the 2021-2022 season is the first time GAA Angels have competed in middle school sports.

“This win means everything,” said GAA head coach Thomas Hayes. “The kids worked hard, and hard work pays off. It’s good to get them out of the house and get some positivity into their lives. They worked hard, set some goals, and, thank God, they reached those goals today."

In individual competition, in the Boys Division, in 8 minutes, 31 seconds, the F.B. Leon Guerrero Middle School Hawks’ Rynier DiRamos was crowned champion. In the Girls Division, GAA’s Charlotte Oh, in 10:24, placed first.

“I just wanted to say congrats to everyone, my team and my coaches," DiRamos said. "Thanks for everything, especially, training with me, putting in the work, and going through the pain."

DiRamos, 14, from the word go, sprinted to the front of the pack and never gave up the lead.

“My main goal was to just hit it from the gun, just get in front of the pack and just stay up there,” he said.

But as the 1.5-mile race around John F. Kennedy High School’s lower athletic field wore on, GAA’s Joshua Robinson began catching up to DiRamos.

“I felt like he was going to catch up to me,” said DiRamos, adding that "staying mentally strong and pushing to that line" was his main objective.

“I did feel times where I was being chased down,” DiRamos said of Robinson’s effort. Robinson, six seconds behind DiRamos' pace, placed second.

“I feel really beaten up right now,” DiRamos added.

Rounding out the podium, S.A. Benavente Middle School's Zhion Macapinlac, in 9:16, finished third.

After beating out the other 54 competitors, DiRamos reflected on his final middle school race. Next season, the now eighth grader will be racing for Simon Sanchez High School.

He said that the win “feels really sentimental.”

“I do wish somebody else could enjoy this spot,” said a humble DiRamos. “But, as for myself, I really do enjoy the first-place spot.”

Oh, who bested 51 other female competitors, was proud to have pushed through the tropical heat and claim the top of the podium.

“During the middle of the race, I was getting kind of tired, but I just wanted to push through and finish it strong," said the 14-year-old eighth grader. “I knew I wanted to push hard, and I'm kind of competitive. So, I knew that I just wanted to finish strong and do my very best, no matter what.”

As the girls ran toward the finish line, Oh, like DiRamos, sensed the second-place finisher was on her heels. But with Luis P. Untalan Middle School’s Gwenizah Barcinas seven seconds behind, and Agueda I. Johnston Middle School's Aviah Valenzuela another 13 seconds behind her, the crown was Oh’s for the taking.

“I had really good competition,” Oh said. “They were also very fast.”