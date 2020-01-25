Since opening its doors in 1949, Guam Adventist Academy has finally courted its first basketball team. Loaded with a roster full of raw, talented freshmen and sophomores, the Angels’ boys junior varsity team is a diamond in the rough.

While the Angels may not win many games this season, they seem just as capable of having a successful inaugural campaign. It all depends on how quickly they absorb coach Gary Wilson’s teachings, adapt to game-time situations and get in shape.

After Thursday’s loss to the Father Duenas Memorial School Friars, 86-20, there is still a long way to go, but the Angels are making progress. They have to trust their coach, embrace the process and conquer fear.

With more turnovers than points against the Friars, the fear component may be their biggest obstacle.

Big man brings it

With Angels' Carlos Poppe filling the paint and giving the Friars something to think about, the big man altered shots and ripped down the defensive glass several times, only to have his outlet passes stolen.

More times than the Angels care to remember, FD sharpshooters Kaine Santos, Jaden Santos, Robert “Bullet” Haddock and Alexander Kamai turned the gifts into baskets. And it wasn’t just the four FD stars getting in on the action – all 13 Friars scored.

Leading the charge, Kaine Santos’ 14 points, Jaden Santos’ 12 points, Kamai’s 9 points and Haddock’s 9 points had the Angels scrambling.

“We are a growing team, and I expect that our coaching staff will teach us what we need to do and how to execute our plans,” said Poppe, who hauled in 15 boards and scored a team-high 9 points. “We need to work harder so, in the next couple of years, we will be more comfortable on the court.”

At the Phoenix Center, in front of their home crowd, FD’s press was nearly impenetrable. In the second half, the maroon and gold limited the Angels to 4 points.

“Conditioning is an issue, and it’s something we will work on,” Wilson said. “There are a lot of things we, as coaches, can tell them, but until they get in the game, they will then need to get it here,” he added, pointing to his head.

“They are starting to get it and are improving vastly, but we have a lot of work to do,” he added.

With their first two games in the books, the bitter defeat to FD, and a not-as-lopsided humbling experience against the Guam High School Panthers, the Angels are taking their lumps but gaining experience.

On Tuesday, the Angels lost to the Panthers, 59-44. With only nine players, fatigue was, and will continue to be, an issue.

"We were mounting a comeback but ran out of gas," Wilson said.

Inconsequential to where the Angels end up in the standings, the fact that they are competing is a testament to school pride, unbridled tenacity and a never-say-die attitude.

With the game out of reach and the visiting fans cheering with all their might, the Angels played until the final horn.

Hustling after loose balls, as if wood were water, Sam Duenas dived to the court. With 5 points and bruises to prove his commitment, he was the Angels’ No. 2 go-to guy.

The Guam Daily Post congratulates the Angels for fielding a team and looks forward to covering their successes.