The Guam Little League will be making its debut in the Senior Division World Series Tournament, testing its mettle against the world’s best as they represent the Asian Pacific/Middle East (ASPACME) Region at the LLWS in Easley, South Carolina from July 30 to Aug. 6.

According to GLL district administrator Stephen Guerrero, this will be the island’s first appearance in the Little League Senior World Series.

The Guam Team is comprised of some of the island’s best 13- to 16-year-old baseball players who will complete against the world’s best with the goal of winning the coveted World Series Championship. The delegation of coaches and players departs July 27.

Guerrero said he hopes the team’s experience will help continue to develop and promote youth baseball on island.

Guam Little League is a registered nonprofit organization and operates on funds obtained through contributions and donations from the local community and business sector.

The program also administers various fundraising events and financial projects to help generate funds for its operation. Like every Little League program throughout the world, Guam Little League's success depends solely on the many volunteers who contribute their time, energy, and commitment to promote, develop, and keep the program operational

For more information, contact Guerrero at 671-487-9060 or Michael Quinata at 671-482-2476.