As Guam Major League struggles with completing its 2022 season, a phenomenon created by a later-than-desirable start date and an unrelenting rainy season, the Guam Amateur Baseball Association has announced its upcoming fall league.

The annual league, slated to swing into action in September and conclude in November, will take place at the Triple J Auto baseball fields at Okkodo High School in Dededo.

“Depending on the number of teams we are looking at around nine regular season games along with a single-elimination tournament at the end of league play,” said GABA public affairs officer Mike Soderquist in a press release.

The Amateur League was created in 2011 and played annually until 2019. The pandemic halted operations in 2020 and interrupted play in 2021, but the association anticipates a full schedule this year.

“We want to enjoy America’s favorite pastime this year with families,” Soderquist said. “As always, GABA is committed to promoting opportunities for people to play, learn and improve their baseball skills.

“At the same time, we are committed to promoting a healthy lifestyle and a safe baseball environment for all. GABA wants to continue the tradition of fun, competitive and safe baseball. We look forward to seeing all again soon!”