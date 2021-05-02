U.S. service members on Guam were featured in a video introducing the Atlanta Falcons during the NFL 2021 draft pick.

Members from the U.S. Army, Navy, Marines, Coast Guard, Air Force, Space Force, and the Air Force Reserve were showcased in a brief pre-recorded 30-second segment just before the live announcement for the Falcons.

Filming was conducted on Andersen Air Force Base and Naval Base Guam the week of April 19.

Starting off the video is U.S. Air Force Reserve Staff Sgt. Ciera Marie Maratita and personnel from Commander Support Staff/Personnel, 624th Aerospace Medicine Flight, start off the video.

Others in the video include:

• U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Kurt Dominic Farrales, bioenvironmental engineering craftsman, NCOIC Environmental Health Operation;

• U.S. Navy Petty Officer 2nd Class Tyree Pierre, administrative assistant, Helicopter Sea Combat-25;

• U.S. Army Spc. Nicholas Pangelinan, security forces, Guam National Guard SECFOR 3

• U.S. Coast Guard Petty Officer 1st Class Gilbert Paulino, operations specialist;

• U.S. Space Force Spc. Adlay Saint Louis, client systems technician;

• and U.S. Marine Corps Capt. Josh Oblea, communications officer, Marine Corps Base Camp.