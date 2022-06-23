With the 2022 Pacific Mini Games hitting its midway point, many of the region’s athletes are making their final push to make their mark in sports history for their respective countries.

For Guam, Manami Iijima-Martin continued her golden reign, ripping through the aquathlon to set a new standard for island athletes. Now, Iijima-Martin will be looking to her feet to carry her through the half-marathon on Saturday. Fellow triathletes Mark Imazu and Ryan Matienzo will be joining her in athletics. Imazu will be competing in the 800 later this week.

Tennis set a new standard, taking a historic first step with a win in doubles by Camden Camacho and Aarman Sachdev. Their win over Papua New Guinea puts them in the medal rounds – a first for Guam in the Mini Games.

In golf, the men and women continued to put their stamp on the competition, making headway and opening the door to a potential medal – a first for Guam in the Pacific Games.

In track, Guam’s Joseph Green advanced beyond the semifinals to make it to the 100m finals. Nathan Castro and Arthur Toves also had a phenomenal showing in their respective heats to advance to the finals in the 400.

Guam baseball still had a big game to play at 7 p.m. against the top-seeded Palau team. Palau have won via mercy rule over the last three games, setting up an epic match for the young guns on Guam's baseball squad.

In the medal tally, Papua New Guinea still holds the top spot with 16 gold medals. Australia, thanks to a tremendous showing in weightlifting, rocketed up to second overall in the tally board with 12 gold medals. Guam and Tahiti are tied for third in the medal leaderboard with nine golds apiece. The Northern Mariana Islands hold the next spot with six total gold medals. As of 6 p.m., Guam has 21 gold medals – nine gold, three silver and nine bronze finishes.