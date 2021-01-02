With the recent announcement by the Guam Department of Education Interscholastic Sports Association that baseball and softball may start later this month, one of Guam’s most trusted sports organizations is stepping up to the plate to help athletes clear off nearly 10 months of rust built up by inactivity.

Before the pandemic began in March 2020, softball and baseball were hitting their stride, and islanders from Merizo to Yigo and everywhere in between were loving doing it in the dirt and on the diamond. Fast forward to present day, fields have become overgrown and play has been all but a distant memory.

But that is about to change.

On Jan 11, the University of Guam, in conjunction with Guam Baseball Academy, is launching the Small Group Level 1 Full Body Conditioning Class, a series of clinics geared toward athletes 14 years old and older.

Although organizers have targeted Jan. 11 as the starting date, orientation will begin at 6 p.m. Jan. 5 at the UOG Calvo Field House.

The program, a must for baseball and softball players looking to get back in the swing of things, offers 24 sessions over an 8-week period and offers a unique diamond-specific conditioning program.

According to information garnered from a news release, the course takes into account the need for such foundations as cardiovascular strength, aerobic fitness, flexibility, speed, quickness and agility, as well as strength and explosive power, reaction time, ground-base body movements and nutrition.

According to GBA, the sessions are designed to keep athletes interested by varying the workout routines and incorporating a variety of training tools and techniques. The workouts are designed to help achieve the maximum amount of improvement in the minimum amount of time.

“Don't sell yourself short, do what it takes to reach your maximum athletic potential through total body conditioning,” stated GBA President Bill Bennett, adding that the course’s training principles include adaptation, intensity, frequency and duration.

“This plan will begin with low intensity and gradually increase with more challenging stunts and routines,” Bennett said.

The classes, with a variety of sport-specific workouts, are geared toward athletes of varying abilities and fitness levels. Small group training offers low-intensity, high-energy sessions specifically designed to keep athletes motivated and to help achieve results, according to Bennett.

Baseball and softball, requiring explosive movements and fit bodies, must have athletes capable of quick direction changes and who can demonstrate cat-like reflexes.

Bennett said the importance of employing sport-specific conditioning for baseball and softball is critical for maximum performance and the prevention of injuries.

He added that the course is guaranteed to get players into the best shape possible for the upcoming season.