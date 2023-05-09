Guam Amateur Baseball Association was awarded a Child Care Stabilization After School Support Grant, made possible through the Office of the Governor’s establishment of the Prugråman I Pinilan I Famagu'on Guåhan. The grant-supported program assists nonprofit organizations to provide opportunities for youth to learn new sports skills and strengthen the community.

The program provides education about healthy lifestyle choices while allowing for safe, enriching sports activity environments for elementary school children before, during, and after school, GABA stated in a news release.

Guam Baseball Academy, the youth sports training arm for GABA, has executed a five-month program that began in January. The GBA after-school program has made 40 school visits, providing hands-on activities while connecting with children’s interests and experiences. The program has influenced children by promoting healthier life choices through sports, GABA stated in the release.

T-ball and whiffle ball was introduced to the kids as healthy outdoor activities.

GBA visited 20 elementary schools multiple times, unveiling the program to 1,116 third grade and fourth grade students.

Each school visit began with a 15-minute life choices discussion. GBA’s life skills trainers taught students about the need for healthy exercise and raised awareness about the threats of vaping, tobacco and alcohol abuse. The life skills classroom presentations stressed that students need to make positive lifestyle choices that allow them to have healthy bodies beyond their school days into adulthood. On-field sports equipment was also donated to all 20 schools.

“The response from school principals and classroom teachers is overwhelming,” said Bill Bennett, a GBA life skills instructor. “Fifty-two schoolteachers and aides assisted GBA with classroom instruction and on-field activities. The kids have so much fun outdoor playing T-ball and (it) has been fun for the participating teachers and the instructors.”

Bennett thanked the schools’ principals for allowing GBA to interact with the students in the classroom and on the athletic field.

Bennett also said that the program includes a presentation titled Moving Your Body, Saving Your Brain from Drug Abuse, and that the GBA after-school program is in a unique position to improve kids’ health goals and bring awareness to healthy living.