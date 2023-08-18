The Guam Baseball Academy will organize games for students as part of an after-school program, according to the Guam Amateur Baseball Association.

Guam Baseball Academy instructors will visit 27 elementary schools in August to encourage school officials to form teams and join the T-ball and coach pitch leagues. In September, GBA will provide a 1 1/2-hour training session visit at each school to educate coaches about the best practices to teach children the game of baseball. Guam PONY Baseball will be providing free baseball equipment for two school teams. T-ball and coach pitch league games will take place every Saturday for five consecutive Saturdays beginning in October, according to the Guam Amateur Baseball Association. The location for the games has yet to be determined.

The association hopes to organize the leagues every year for elementary school students and for the leagues to be included in the schools’ sports calendars.

During the five-week game schedule, GBA and PONY life skills presenters will visit participating schools and conduct a 20-minute presentation about the threats of alcohol, drug and tobacco abuse, and the benefits of physical fitness.

“Sports activities, along with an educational component, assists children in making better choices and promote physical activity while increasing self-confidence and emotional well-being,” Justin Bennett, Guam PONY Baseball director, said in a news release.

Guam Baseball Academy is the youth sports training arm of the Guam Amateur Baseball Association, according to GBA instructor Mike Soderquist.

Soderquist said GBA’s after-school program has made 40 visits to schools and provided over 1,100 students with hands-on activities.

“Each school visit begins with a 20-minute life choices discussion with the students. The program has influenced children by promoting healthier life choices through sports games. T-ball and whiffle ball has been introduced to the kids as a healthy outdoor activity,” said Soderquist.

“Schools and kids have asked GBA to return for additional visits with students and continue to promote healthy lifestyles through outdoor sports activities,” Soderquist added.

For more information, call GBA at 671-483-6500 or email gba@guambaseball.com or pony@guambaseball.com.

Guam Amateur Baseball Association received a grant to support its after-school program, the association stated in a news release.