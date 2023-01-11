The Guam Amateur Baseball Association has been awarded a Child Care Stabilization After School Support Grant, the association announced recently in a press release.

The Office of the Governor established the Prugraman I Pinilan I Famagu'on to support nonprofit organizations to provide opportunities for youth to learn new skills and strengthen community. The after-school support program will provide education on healthy lifestyle choices while providing safe, enriching sports activity environments for elementary schoolchildren before, during and after school, GABA said in the release.

Guam Baseball Academy, the youth sports training arm of GABA, will execute a six-month program beginning in January. The GBA after-school program consists of 50 school visits, to provide hands-on activities while connecting with children’s interests and experiences. The program aims to influence children by promoting healthier life choices through sports games. Sports games requested by the schools include soccer, kickball, T-ball, softball and wiffle ball.

“GBA has already scheduled over 20 elementary schools for our two visits,” said Mike Soderquist, a GBA official. “School staff will participate and parents are also welcome to join in. Sports equipment selected for the schools will be given to the schools at the end of the program. Each school visit will be 1-1/2 hours. During this time, a 15-minute presentation educating the children on making positive lifestyle choices will be given by a life skill trainer. Life skills presentations range from threats of tobacco/vaping, alcohol abuse, fighting obesity, nutrition, exercise and body condition and movement.”

After-school programs such as Moving Young Bodies, are in a unique position to improve youth health goals and bring awareness to healthy living and protecting the youths' bodies, GBA stated in the news release. Sports activities, along with educational components, assist children in making better choices and promote physical activity while increasing self-confidence and emotional well-being. The program aims to inspire young children to be successful in school, sports and life. Parents can be assured that joining the after-school program will be a good decision for their children, the organization said in the release.

“We’re extremely grateful (for) the governor’s continued support for prevention initiatives in the Guam community with sports organizations and groups whose work helps us move forward with promoting healthy lifestyles,” said Justin Bennett, GABA director. “Grant awards helped us increase capacity of programs and activities, procure training supplies, sports equipment, advertising, information dissemination, facilities enhancements, spectator conveniences, professional services, life skills prevention presenters and partnership donations.

“Our prevention activities include on-field training academies, seminars, prevention and life-skills training sessions, village-needs initiatives, sports games, sports leagues and workshops, to speaking events and award programs,” Bennett added.

For more information about the GBA after-school program, email gba@guambaseball.com.