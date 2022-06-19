While most of the teams were in training mode to prep for the upcoming week, Guam baseball grabbed a huge win over Fiji 13-3 during 2022 Pacific Mini Games action Saturday at the Francisco “Tan Ko” Palacios Baseball Field in Saipan.

Up 2-0 in the second inning, Jathan Muna-Barnes hit a three-run triple to lift young gunners to a 5-0 lead. With the Fiji pitcher unable to find the strike zone, Guam’s batters let him pitch to load up the count. A sacrifice from Shon Muna Jr. and a grounder from Jeremiah Sablan, and Guam continued to capitalize, pulling in three more runners to close the inning up 8-0.

On the defensive end, Guam had a few bobbles with the ball but cleaned up quickly to keep Fiji scoreless through the next two innings. Team Guam continued to rotate pitchers and positions to give everyone some game experience.

With the mercy rule looming over them, Fiji showed signs of life in the fifth inning. With the bases loaded, no outs and the score at 13-0, Fiji got in two runs. Two outs later, a base hit slipped past second base for Fiji’s third run. However, with calls from the dugout urging pitcher Jayce Concepcion to “get us out of here!,” Guam delivered on the final out and earned their first win of Mini Games competition.

Palau is currently 2-0 after winning 13-2 over the home team, NMI, in front of a huge crowd Saturday evening. Guam (1-1) faces Solomon islands today at 7 p.m. Solomon lost to Palau 21-0 in their opener on Friday.

“The standout thing is that we won,” said Guam team manager Joe Tuquero. Coming to the Games with a team chock full of young stars, Tuquero said he expected the jitters and growing pains.

“I had a feeling they will be nervous and they are,” he said after the game. “The younger players need to know that they can play ball and learn to be composed in front of intense crowds, whether it’s the home crowd or not.”

Tuquero thanked NMI for being a “great host on and off the field.”

“We thank all for participating and preparing to make these Games happen,” he said. “I cant imagine the difficulties that all those involved are going through to prep these games.”

He also recognized the efforts and sacrifices of the countries who showed up to participate and those unable to make the Games.

Guam had more than its share of fans in the crowd that crammed into the stands for some shade from the blazing afternoon sun.

CNMI resident Polly Masga, sitting with her family, wore Guam blue to cheer on her nephews, Shon Jr. and Shane Muna.

“I’m really proud of them for playing and representing Guam,” she said. “Seeing them grow up playing baseball and then here at the Mini Games, I’m so proud of them. … To see them taking after their father, Shon Sr., and them all playing the sport they grew up in … it’s a beautiful thing.”

Gesturing to the dugout, she laughed, adding, “they’re all so young … definitely have a lot of energy. They’re fun to watch.”

Masga, whose mom is from Guam and dad is from Saipan, joked she’s not being a traitor by cheering on Guam, and that she’s hopeful that all the visitors are enjoying all that Saipan has to offer.

“(Supertyphoon) Yutu was hard on us … it’s nice to see we are utilizing all the facilities again,” she said. “Definitely, we want our visitors to see our beautiful island, especially after the recovery. And … for them to enjoy the island, whether it’s through sport or food.”