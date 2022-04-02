Guam basketball teams defeat CNMI national teams

In a series of friendly basketball games against teams from the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands, Fuetsa women’s basketball club and MicroFriends men’s basketball teams both secured victories, albeit in completely different ways.

During Thursday night’s competition at the University of Guam Calvo Field House, Fuetsa defeated the NMI National Women’s Basketball Team in double overtime 82-70.

Fuetsa, dominating the second extra period, turned long passes into easy, uncontested layups.

Babs Kuykendall led Fuetsa with 23 points while Haley Banez chipped in with 17.

For Saipan, Destiny Pangelinan scored a game-high 26 points, with Mikki Kautz adding 16.

In the evening’s nightcap. MicroFriends defeated the NMI National Men’s Team 86-72.

MicroFriends’ Laski Ignacio, with 20 points, led the attack.

Saipan's Colby Santos, with 26 points, led all scorers.