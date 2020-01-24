Several island schools got an opportunity to up their game after the first day of competition in the Kanto Classic Invitational Basketball Tournament in Tokyo, Japan.

Sponsored by American School in Japan, the invitational features several Far East favorites from Japan and Korea, including Kadena High School, Yokota, Seisen International and Zama. The Guam schools currently participating are the Father Duenas Memorial School Friars, Saint Paul Christian School Warriors (boys and girls), Academy of Our Lady of Guam Cougars, Guam High School Panthers (boys) and Okkodo High School Bulldogs.

After the first day of competition, much of the Guam competition had split their matches. As of press time, Guam High had yet to compete in their game against Kinnick High School.

Boys competition

The Camp Humphreys Blackhawks got a rude awakening courtesy of St. Paul and the FD Friars. Coming into the competition, the Humphreys crew had gone 33-0, a stream that spanned two years.

In the morning game, the Warriors played scrappy ball with timely baskets from all of their key players. Thelo Orichiro got fouled with a few ticks on the clock. The senior hit two free throws for the 36-35 win, triggering a small celebration on the court. Illac Lallic led the way for the Warriors with nine points.

In the afternoon game, the Friars rocked a full house, defeating the Blackhawks 44-40. Up most of the game, the Friars saw an 8-point lead diminish when center Matt Fegurgur fouled out. Without anyone to counter the six-footers on Humphreys, the Blackhawks surged to get back in the game.

With the lead exchanging hands several times, it was the Friars' Darryl Robles who found redemption after missing a dunk in the final seconds of the game, converting on a loose ball to take home the 44-40 victory.

The Okkodo Bulldogs overcame the height of the Kubasaki Dragons, coming from behind in the third quarter for the commanding 72-51 victory. Jarwin Espiritu led the way with 20 points in the win.

The ASIJ Mustangs stayed undefeated, dropping the Okkodo Bulldogs and Friars in their matches by double digits. The Warriors also fell in their late game to the Kadena Panthers, 42-34.

The Guam High Panthers rolled in late in the afternoon to face the Yokota Panthers, but fell in the third quarter by double digits and couldn't dig themselves out of the hole.

Girls competition

Both the St. Paul Warriors and Okkodo Bulldogs fell to the host team, the ASIJ Mustangs. ASIJ dropped Okkodo 38-32 and then beat the Warriors 36-24. The Bulldogs rebounded in the late game against Camp Humphreys, dropping the South Korean team 29-26. The Warriors also rebounded, dropping Yokota in double digits in the late game.

The Academy Cougars dropped Kubasaki in the morning game 40-33, but fell to Kadena 42-34.

Today's competition

• 9:30 a.m. Guam High vs. CAJ, Okkodo vs. Zama (girls), St. Paul vs. Kadena (girls); St. Paul vs. Yokota (boys)

• 10:40 a.m. AOLG vs. CAJ; Okkodo vs. Kinnick (boys);

• 1 p.m. FD vs. CAJ; ASIJ vs. St. Paul (boys)

• 2:10 p..m. Okkodo vs. Yokota; Okkodo vs. Zama (boys)

• 2:30 p.m. AOLG vs. Seisen

• 3:40 p.m. Guam High vs. Edgren; St. Paul vs. CAJ