A small contingent of Guam athletes are in Singapore this week for the 9th Asia Pacific Cup Singapore 2022.

Featuring 14 countries and more than 1,500 athletes, basketball players from YImpact under coach Jimmy Yi will be competing in the U15 and U18 divisions against some of the region's best in 3x3 competition.

According to the organization’s website, the 9th Asia Pacific Cup began Thursday and will run through Sunday in Singapore after a two-year COVID-19-imposed hiatus. This year, for the first time, the Asia Pacific Cup 3X3 is fully endorsed by FIBA and Yi is excited for his teams to compete against the region’s finest teenage basketball players.

"It's an opportunity for kids to showcase their skills, go to a different country," said Yi, adding a big goal is always to "learn, grow and have fun."

YImpact was invited to the FIBA-sanctioned tourney, and Yi said he felt it was something he couldn't let slip by.

"We are taking a small group this time since it's our first trip," Yi said.

The trip is an extension of the life lessons his basketball training group focuses on, he said.

"We teach life lessons that they can take throughout the rest of their career on and off the court — staying positive, not giving up, and always believing," he said, adding basketball is just another avenue for building character and instilling positive values for young athletes.

The Guam contingent will be made up of athletes from Father Duenas Memorial School and Academy of Our Lady of Guam. Yi is the head coach for both schools.

The men’s U18 team will feature FD seniors Yoshi Sayama and Blaise Ada along with sophomore standouts Noah Cruz and Noah Hernandez. The women’s U15 team will showcase the talents of sophomore Maria Paulino and freshmen sensations Mylie Butters and Madeleine Ada. The women’s U18 team will have a strong junior core in Ally Ungacta, Mekeila Cruz, Victoria Rapadas and Pia Hart.

Yi wanted to ensure he thanked all his sponsors for helping to make the trip a reality.

He also thanked the parents and supporters for their time and energy in helping their favorite athlete compete at the next level.

For those interested, the website should have live stats available. A recorded broadcast may become available at a later date.

Sponsors Cold Stone Creamery Electric Island Festival Marianas Dental Clinic, Saipan Dededo Dental Clinic Empire Realty Clutch Guam Ballers Gym