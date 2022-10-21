For the second day in a row, the Guam Men’s National Tennis Team won their Davis Cup by Rakuten Group IV Asia/Oceania qualification match.

A day after beating Bahrain, Guam’s good fortune continued on Wednesday, upending newcomer Laos 2-1.

With Laos competing in their first-ever Davis Cup tie, Guam knew very little about the Laotian team, only that they expected a tough match.

In the first of three rubbers, played at the Bahrain Tennis Federation in Isa Town, Bahrain, Guam’s No. 2-seeded singles player Derek Okuhama lost a competitive match to Sataporn Simmalalavong 6-4, 6-2. Throughout the match, the Laotian’s power and consistency made it difficult for Okuhama to mount an attack.

According to Guam Davis Cup Team Captain Torgun Smith, Laos stacked their lineup, placing their No. 1-seed singles player in the No. 2 position, thus relying on gamesmanship as opposed to skill alone.

“Derek competed really hard,” Smith said. “That guy was a good player. He was really their No. 1.”

In the day’s second match, a No. 1-seeded singles clash between Guam’s Camden Camacho and Laos’ Vitaya Rasavady, the Guamanian won 6-2, 6-4. During the entire 1 hour, 33 minute match, Camacho, 21, stayed true to his game, not overpowering his opponent, rather, unveiling a controlled, consistent game that wore down the 30-year-old Rasavady.

With stacking the lineup and gamesmanship afoot, Laos apparently planned on surrendering one of the singles matches and relying on doubles to carry them through to victory. What Laos didn’t seem to account for were Guam's Danny Llarenas’ fresh legs and Bahrain’s heat index.

“Our strategy was to save Danny for the doubles,” Smith said. “We were really confident going into the doubles with Camden and Danny."

With the teams tied 1-1, the tie was decided by doubles. In 1:40, Guam’s Llarenas and Camacho defeated Sataporn and Simmalalavong 3-6, 7-6 (1), 1-1 (RET). Amid unrelenting, 95-plus-degree heat, Laotians Simmalalavong began cramping, eventually succumbing to the conditions and Team Guam.

Cruising to a 6-3 first-set victory, Laos began to feel the heat, from the elements and from the pressure Guam was putting on them. Serving 5-4, Love-30, Guam broke serve.

“Camden was able to convert the break point,” Smith said. “When we got to 5-all, a renewed confidence came in."

In the second-set tiebreak, Camacho and Llarenas won their first service point.

In between Camacho’s first and second serve, the Laotian began cramping. At 1-1 in the tiebreak, Laos asked for treatment.

By rule, a medical timeout cannot be used for treating cramps. But the cramping became so severe that treatment became a medical necessity — resulting in Laos forfeiting the set.

“The only way that he could get treatment for the cramps was to concede the game,” Smith said.

Despite receiving medical attention, Simmalalavong never recovered.

At the start of the third set, Simmalalavong could barely move. At 1-1, taking advantage of Simmalalavong’s unrelenting ailment, Camacho, a lefty, served wide to his backhand.

“He didn't even make an attempt to go for it so,” Smith said. “At that point, we were pretty confident that we were going to be able to win the match."

When it came time for Simmalalavong to serve, “he couldn’t do it,” Smith said.

“He just said he couldn't continue,” added Smith. “It got pretty bad after that. He was taken away in an ambulance. They didn't have any IVs on site, so, I mean, I hope, he’ll be OK. I’m pretty sure he'll get some IV in him and he'll be all right. It was a little bit tense today.”

On Thursday, Guam had a scheduled day off and will resume action today where they will take on tournament-favorite Singapore.

“We will definitely be an underdog in the Singapore match, but we'll go and give it a good fight,” Smith said.