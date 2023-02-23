After losing to Nepal in the opening round of the Billie Jean King Cup Juniors tennis tournament, in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Guam defeated Malaysia Tuesday in Round 2.

The BJKCJ, presented by Gainbridge, is an official stop on the International Tennis Federation 2023 calendar.

In the opening match, at the No. 2 singles position, Guam’s Sydney Packbier defeated Alyssa Shuyi Wong 7-5, 6-2.

“This match flipped a switch for me,” Packbier said. “It kind of proved to myself that I can compete on the level as these girls.”

Although the straight-sets win was her best showing to date in international competition, she struggled through the first set. As Wong racked up winners and Packbier’s errors mounted, the St. John’s School sophomore calmed her nerves and flipped the script on the Malaysian.

“I managed to turn it around because I was just relaxing and focusing on my shots and the way I was playing rather than worrying about the score,” she said. “I think that when I just focus on my shots and the game, the win and everything else comes with it.”

In Monday’s opening round, where she lost a tough three-setter to Nepal’s Prasamsa Moktan, Packbier was feeling the ill effects of the nearly two-day trip to Sri Lanka. She had also never played on clay, so figuring out the dirt surface came with a steep learning curve. But on day two, Packbier slayed a giant.

“I played the fifth seed in the tournament today, and she was a strong player,” Packbier said.

“My stamina is actually improving day by day,” she added. “And it’s getting easier to stay in the points and enjoy it more.”

Kishan Wicks, who coaches Team Guam alongside Christian Penafiel, said that Packbier played, probably, her best tennis he's seen since relocating to Guam in December 2022. “She had 20 fireball rallies, almost every other point, stayed in it and actually finished the point after that. Very few double faults. Beautiful rhythm of her serve,” added the former Sri Lanka national champion, who is also the director of tennis at the Guam National Tennis Center.

Wicks described the day as extremely tough, brought on by Gibson needing to finish her singles match against Nepal’s Sunira Thapa. The match had been suspended by rain and, once resumed, the Guamanian lost to Thapa 6-1, 6-4.

After the loss to Thapa, Guam’s Fremont Gibson sealed the win over Malaysia with a 6-2, 6-2 victory over Wan Li Yip.

"Winning against Malaysia was a confidence booster for the whole team and proves that we have a great chance to qualify into the next round," Gibson said.

After dispatching Yip in straight sets, she teamed with doubles partner Amelie Perez-Terlaje. In three sets, Gibson and Perez-Terlaje lost to Malaysia’s Wong and Yip 5-7, 6-0, 10-7.

“Almost a seven-hour girls match today,” Wicks said.

Wicks said he was proud of how Guam performed in doubles, praising Perez-Terlaje, who was competing in her first international tennis match.

“She actually played very well,” he said. “For her first match, she stayed focused, energized, hit the ball crosscourt, only one double fault. I mean, all her serves are fantastic. I was very proud of her.”

Jackson knocks off Maldives’ No. 1

Guam’s girls weren’t the only ones getting it done on the dirt. In Davis Cup Juniors action, Father Duenas Memorial School standout Jonny Jackson defeated the Maldives’ Daoud Shaheeb 6-2, 4-6, 6-4.

“It feels great to beat Maldives’ No. 1 player because it showed me that I can really compete with these guys even though we are the smallest nation there,” Jackson said. “I served really well and my groundstrokes were solid. The only thing that held me back from having a better score were the courts. They were very slippery and made it difficult to move around.”

As the match wore on, Jackson appeared in better shape than his opponent. About two hours into the match, Shaheeb began cramping as Jackson remained strong.

“Cramps did not affect me and fatigue was there, of course, but not as much as my opponent,” Jackson said. “I would like to think that I have good stamina when it comes to matches. I have been in plenty of three-set matches and have won most of them.”

In the No. 2 singles match, Guam’s Jacob Ji lost to the Maldives’ Muhammad Nooh Nazih 7-5, 6-1.

With the singles matches split evenly, the tie came down to doubles. With only two boys on Team Guam, Jackson and Ji pulled double duty. Without gas left in the tank, they lost to Nooh Nazih and Rasheed 6-2, 6-1.

“I was exhausted, but playing matches gives me a boost of energy that keeps me going,” Jackson said.

Wicks said that it was a very tough doubles match.

“I'm also proud of Jacob Ji. This is his first ever international competition,” Wicks said. “He's slowly developing into a really good tennis player for the island of Guam.”