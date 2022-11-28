The Guam U15 Boys National Basketball Team accomplished its mission, capturing the bronze medal at the 2022 FIBA Oceania Championship Saturday at the University of Guam Calvo Field House in Mangilao.

In Saturday’s third-place game, Guam defeated Samoa 78-69.

“Our junior national basketball program continues to make us proud,” said EJ Calvo, president of the Guam Basketball Confederation and head coach of the Guam men’s national basketball team.

When Guam and Samoa met in pool play, Guam defeated Samoa 69-68 off a rare 4-point play from Noah Hernandez. This time, also in come-from-behind fashion, Guam surged ahead in the fourth quarter and secured the hardware.

After three quarters, Samoa led 50-48, but a determined Guam squad controlled the inside game in the fourth quarter and led by as many as 16 points.

Leading Guam’s bronze medal performance, Noah Cruz scored a game-high 18 points, grabbed five rebounds and dished four assists.

“I’d like to thank God, my family and my boys for supporting me throughout this journey,” Cruz said. “It felt amazing to win at home in front of all our family and friends.”

Cruz, seeing the tournament as a steppingstone, is already looking toward the future.

“This tournament really opened our eyes that we need work harder to play at the next level,” he said.

Although Cruz had a stellar game, he had a lot of help. Hernandez, the hero from pool play, posted a double-double — 16 points and 10 rebounds. He also finished with five assists and a steal. Teammate William Aisek chipped in with 12 points and Michael Bork Jr. scored a respectable 8 points. Darnell Camacho, who ripped down 11 rebounds, also scored 6 points.

“It was great to watch this team go after that bronze medal,” said Guam's head coach Danny Payumo. “We knew Samoa was going to be tough. Samoa always plays hard and they are a physical team so I'm just happy our young team was able to compete at this level.”

Aussies beat Kiwis for gold

There were no surprises in Saturday’s gold medal game, as Australia defeated New Zealand 85-74.

Despite a 29-point and 10-rebound double-double performance from New Zealand’s Merrick Rillstone, Australia’s balanced attack carried them to the top of the podium.

Leading Australia, Nash Walker scored a team-high 19 points, Harrison Beauchamp scored 18 points and grabbed a game-high 16 rebounds and Ryder Cheesman chipped in with 11 points.

Girls bracket

In girls competition, playing for bronze, Samoa defeated Guam 92-50.

All 12 of Guam’s players saw action and scored, but were no match for the powerful Samoans. Leading Samoa, L’Oreal Hiko scored a game-high 18 points and nabbed a game-high 14 rebounds. Harmony Seumanutafa scored 17 points, Riley Ese finished with 15 points and Sina Tofilau Oliva and Nahala Toeleiu chipped in with 11 points apiece. Toeleiu also grabbed 12 rebounds and recorded four assists.

Aussies clean house

In a clean sweep for Australia, with both their boys and girls team finishing the weeklong tournament undefeated and grabbing gold, Australia’s girls team defeated New Zealand in the gold medal game 100-54.

For Australia, Sophie Taylor scored a game-high 23 points and hauled in eight boards. Jesse-May Hall, a rebound shy of a triple-double, scored 19 points, dished 13 assists and grabbed nine rebounds. Rounding out Australia’s triple threat, Zoe Jackson scored 16 points and hauled in 12 rebounds.