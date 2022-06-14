Guam continued its reign atop the Micronesian teams with both men’s and women’s squads punching their tickets to Solomon Islands Pacific Games 2023 after winning their respective gold medals at the FIBA Micronesian Cup 2022.

With the home crowd piling in, the home teams did not disappoint, unleashing an offensive frenzy and a defensive presence that kept their respective opponents from ever gaining ground. In the women’s game, Guam took care of business, winning gold 70-37. The Won sisters – E’Anna and Ky’Sonna – from Northern Mariana Islands (NMI) did their best to lift the team, scoring 22 points and 18 rebounds between them, but it was not enough as Guam muscled their way to top spot on the podium.

In the men’s game, Palau’s Jerry Ngiraremiang did everything he could, but the Guam team put on a clinic, dominating from start to finish for the 93-45 gold medal victory.

It was one-way traffic for the defending Pacific Games Champions as they found their range, putting an exclamation mark on their dominant performance at the tournament. Guam shooting guard Reo Aiken found form in the medal match, ending the night with 13.

With the wins, the men’s team – the two-time Pacific Games gold medalists – will be heading to the Solomon Islands to duplicate their journey and grab a third gold. A show in the championship game means Guam gets another shot in FIBA Asia.

For the women’s squad, the win is an opportunity for them to get their first-ever medal in more than 20 years. Their last – a bronze in 1999 – is a distant memory and the Guam women are eager for opportunity to make the podium. Their best showing under Paul Pineda was a fourth-place finish at the 2019 Pacific Games.

Men’s medal games

In Saturday evening’s games before a sellout crowd, Guam was too big and too strong. And when Palau sat to stymie the size, its shooters went to work. The smaller Palau team had no answer for the onslaught and Guam cruised to a win.

“It was a great game tonight, we struggled a bit in the third quarter yesterday so, it meant a lot to bounce back and get it done today,” Aiken said. “We have a great group of guys, and we all came together really well, we have great team chemistry.”

Regarding his individual performance, the ever humble Aiken said, “My teammates deserve all the credit, they set good screens, get the ball into my hands and all I had to do was knock them down.”

Team captain Joe Blas put a forward spin on the gold medal, adding it always means the a lot to win "when you are wearing that Guam jersey. ... This was a must win for Guam, though. We needed to win to advance and show our dominance in Micronesia."

Looking ahead, the veteran guard and PG gold medalist said he's unsure if he will suit up for future competition ... as of now.

"If our program wants move forward, we need to keep dominating the Micronesia as well as the South Pacific. I hope these young fellas on the team felt the joy of winning for Guam and keep doing what it takes to make the program better," Blas said. "We’ve come a long way and we’re only getting better.

As for himself, Blas added with a laugh, "I’ll see where I’m at with basketball when that time comes because I’m only getting older and it’s hard to keep up with these young boys."

Game of the day was again, Northern Mariana Islands (NMI) up against the Federated States of Micronesia (FSM), this time playing for the FIBA Micronesian Cup 2022 Bronze Medal. NMI were too good for FSM, winning the bronze medal, 82-78. NMI Captain, Coby Santos, was in every piece of play, finishing the game with a double-double, 17 points and 15 rebounds.

“I’ve just been playing to the best of my ability and supporting my team,” Santos said. “Today we moved around a lot, and while we could have done better at setting more screens, we knocked down most of our shots.”

Regarding his individual performance, Santos was humble and proud to pull on the NMI Basketball Jersey. “I’m so happy to represent NMI, this is the first time our Men’s Team has ever won a medal at a FIBA Basketball event, so we are really happy.”

In a tense game, AJ Bisalen was efficient and consistent coming away with a double-double 22 points and 14 rebounds.

“Today was a good battle, sadly, we lost but we will try our best to get back in shape for the next tournament,” Bisalen said.

In the top three mix of the tournament for performance and rebounds, Bisalen believes all the credit belongs to the team.

“I felt good about my performance at the FIBA Micronesian Cup 2022, but it’s the whole team who deserves the credit, my teammates have been great.”

***SUBHED***

Women’s medal games

While the Won sisters did everything they could to their NMI teammates involved, it wasn’t enough to overcome the depth of the Guam roster.

Guam center Mia San Nicolas came away with another double-double 20 points and 13 rebounds, and finished the tournament in similar fashion to the way she started, with pure dominance.

“It was a really competitive game, everyone worked hard, did their jobs and we did what we need to do be successful and win the gold medal,” San Nicolas said. “We couldn’t look ahead as we prepared for this game, we had to lock in, defend their best players, especially E’Anna (Won) and Ky’Sonna (Won), they are respectable players and are great competitors.”

San Nicolas will now prepare to go back to college in the United States where she plays with the Geneva Golden Tornadoes, but credits her FIBA Micronesian Cup performance to her Guam teammates.

“I feel like my team deserves all the credit because they put me in a position to be successful and I wouldn’t be able to achieve without them. Basketball is a team sport, so we want to be successful together," San Nicolas said.

For Guam captain Derin Stinnett, winning gold sets the standard for all future Guam national team prospects.

"We are expected to win every time and should dominate every single time with the resources we have available to us. We also set an example for our sister islands to step up their game and show them what it takes to get to the next level," she said.

Looking at Pacific Games and the physical competition that is sure to follow, Stinnett said expectations are high and the commitment will be taxing on the mind and body.

"As a veteran looking to compete in the upcoming Pacific Games, I know I need to start training now to prepare," she said. "The level of competition is way more intense at those games, with many of the other countries bringing in collegiate D1 and D2 players to represent them."

The women's team in 2019 came close in Samoa, but fell short in the bronze medal game, she said.

"Our training regimen for that tournament included CrossFit training and more often than not two-a-days on the court," she said. "Additionally, playing internationally, for example, in the Philippines, really gives us a good gauge of where we stand while we are training. I’m excited to get to work and get another chance to medal for Guam."

Earlier in the day, Palau was too strong for the Federated States of Micronesia (FSM), taking home the Bronze Medal, 79-35.

After a slow scoring start to the game, Palau found their rhythm to earn a spot on the FIBA Women’s Micronesian Cup Podium. Palau Captain, Sweety Kalbesang top scored with 20 points, followed by fellow Palauan, Kristen Sugiyama who finished on 18.

Much of the content was pulled courtesy of the FIBA website.

(Daily Post Staff)