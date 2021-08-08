The Guam Chamber of Commerce hosted 122 golfers at the 23rd Annual Chamber Amateur Golf Tournament on Wednesday, Aug. 4 at the Onward Talofofo Golf Club.

“The weather was perfect, and all participants expressed their excitement to play at the tournament,” said Catherine Castro, Guam Chamber president. “We are truly grateful for the business community’s outstanding support of this year’s tournament and appreciative of the hardworking folks at Onward Talofofo Golf Club for hosting our event.”

The top three (3) teams based on net scores are:

First: Tom Higa and David Tydingco, 72 gross, 67.6 net.

Second: Sam Teker and Daryl Poe, 67 gross, 70.6 net

Third: Christopher De Leon and Anton Lacson, 73 gross, 70.6 net

Paul Blas and Rico Gloton, finishing 23rd, were recognized as an homage to the tournament’s 23rd year.

“On behalf of the planning committee, we would like to thank the hole sponsors, prize contributors, refreshment and food providers, committee members, volunteers and all players for coming out to support the Guam Chamber of Commerce,” said Frank Campillo, planning committee chairman. “We had to postpone the tournament last year because of the pandemic, so it was very good to get out on the course and feel the excitement of players and participants. The funds raised will aid the Chamber in providing programs and activities to support our local business community.”