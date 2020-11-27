With the popular Netflix original series, “The Queen’s Gambit,” catapulting chess into the world spotlight, Guamanians are riding the wave of popularity and rejoicing as several top juniors prepare for the FIDE Online World Cadets & Youth Rapid Chess Tournaments 2020.

With the tournaments kicking off today and running through Dec. 13, Daniel Doria, Marion Tuazon, Cyle Sarmiento, Noah Combs, Ezekiel Gatan, Daniel Combs, Grace C. Estur and Mika Buisel will test their knowledge and wit against some world’s best young strategists.

“This is a World Chess event, consisting of seven continents in two stages,” said Guam Chess Federation President Almer Santos.

Santos explained that winners from the selection stage will advance to the final stage.

“Top three for each continent will advance to the final stage, which is scheduled from Dec. 19-23,” he said.

Santos added that the Swiss tournament format has been adopted, consisting of 10 separate seven-round blocks.

“This upcoming tournament is the strongest tournament I have ever joined," said Tuazon, an 18-year-old senior who attends John F. Kennedy High School.

The team and he “will be facing against the young masters of other countries like India, the Philippines and other Asian countries,” he added. “I view myself as the underdog, so scoring more than half of the tournament will be a big achievement,” he added, sharing his goal.

Even though the coronavirus pandemic has kept the chess federation locked out of their favorite gaming hot spots, the Micronesia Mall food court and the two-story McDonald’s in Harmon, the sports enthusiasts have been preparing by playing online with friends and in remote tournaments.

“Aside from our local online tournaments, our members are joining online tournaments in different host-internet chess platforms, Chess.com, Lichess.com and, now, the tornelo.com," Santos said. “We created Guam Chess Clubs in Lichess.com, Chess.com and Tornelo.com for our local and international online tournaments.”

Daniel Combs, 7, Guam’s youngest national champion, has been practicing for the tournament at home.

“I practice and do chess puzzles in Chess.com, and I also play with my brother,” said Daniel Combs, a second grader who attends Harvest Christian Academy.

“The fun part is when I checkmate my opponent,” added Daniel Combs, who began playing chess when he was 4 years old.

He said that his goal is to become a better chess player, despite the challenges the pandemic provides.

“We can't go to our chess club in Harmon where they teach me strategy and tactics,” he added.

Throughout the pandemic, the chess federation has remained true to its mission: conducting tournaments and getting students and people with disabilities involved in the game of kings and queens.

“Our current goal, prior to the pandemic, is to teach chess and conduct tournaments at different schools and to persons with disabilities,” Santos said. “But, with this pandemic, our goal is to promote our online chess tournament, using our created Guam Federation Chess Club in Lichess.com, Chess.com and Tornelo.com chess platforms.”

Gatan, 11, is a seventh grader at St. Anthony’s Catholic School and is excited to represent the island.

“My goals for this tournament is to get at least three wins,” he said.

“The game is fun for me because it never repeats itself,” he added. “No two games of chess that I've played are alike.”

Tuazon, who began playing chess in the sixth grade, used to think the sport was dull, something old fogies played to pass the time.

His views have changed.

“At first, I saw it as just a boring game played by old people, but the moment I played it and got defeated, in a crushing manner, I realized how thrilling and brutal the game is,” he said. “The competitiveness and the idea of proving something on the board are what I personally find fascinating in the game.”

Tuazon, like his younger counterparts, has found solace playing the game online, but longs for the human experience.

“I found it challenging to improve my game during the pandemic despite having unlimited resources online,” he said. “I realized that having these on-the-board games and concrete interactions with people is an important element in improving your game.”