In preparation for upcoming international tournaments, the Guam Chess Federation will be hosting the 2022 GCF & Cosmos Open Tournament.

With $150 cash and other prizes awarded to first place in the Adult, U18, and U12 Divisions, the four-day tournament will kick off Oct. 2, at the Agana Shopping Center. The tournament, which will be held from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., will continue Oct. 9, 16, and 23.

“This is a rated tournament,” said GCF President Almer Santos. “It’s a chance for aspiring players who wanted to be rated and to be included in the selection of players for the future international events.”

The tournament, with 1 1/2-hour time control, will adopt the 7-rated Swiss System.

According to Santos, the tournament is open to players of all ages, and registration is currently open.

For adult members, a $30 entry fee applies. For nonmember adult registrants, the cost to enter is $50, which includes a GCF membership. For youth participants, a $15 fee will be required for members, while a $25 cost will be assessed for nonmembers, which also includes GCF membership.

To register, call Elias Tirador at 671-967-7218, Mario Espinoza at 671-488-3076, or Romualdo Nacario Jr. at 671-687-9252.