Although Guam’s participation in the 44th FIDE Chess Olympiad in Chennai, India didn’t end with trips to the podium, the team finished the competition on a high note.

On the final day of the tournament, in the 11th round, both of Guam’s men’s and women’s teams secured impressive victories.

In closing day matches, which took place on Wednesday, the women’s team defeated Côte d’Ivoire, 2 1/2 - 1 1/2. Against Côte d’Ivoire, Guam’s Myra Ollet, and Carmina Jasmine Ramas secured big wins. Grace Estur Co, who played No. 3 for the islanders, tied her match.

The win was Guam’s fourth. In three previous matches, Guam defeated South Sudan, Guinea and Bahamas.

For the men, also on Day 11, Guam swept Equatorial Guinea 4-0. In that match, Guam’s Elmer Prudente, Rudolph P. Soriano, Gavino Aguilar Estur and Peter Mafnas each downed their opponents.

Guam Chess Federation President Almer Santos said that he had hoped for better results, but several factors led to limited success.

On Guam’s women’s team, a mere weeks before the tournament, No. 1 player Olga Szekely passed away suddenly. For Guam’s men’s team, Paras Renzo Radcliff tested positive for COVID-19 and wasn’t able to make the trip.

Almer also told The Guam Daily Post that limited training time throughout the pandemic also hurt their chances.

While the results fell short of Santos’ expectations, Prudente finished with a 5-4-2 record, the lone Guamanian to leave India with a winning mark. Mafnas, just shy of Prudente’s results, finished 5-5-1.

"Both of them are our highest rated players and became our national champions," said Santos, adding that they had "impressive performances."

Team Guam dedicated the tournament to Szekely.