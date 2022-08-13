Guam claims 9 powerlifting medals in Los Angeles

GUAM'S STRENGTH: Team 671 Gorilla Boiz claimed nine medals while competing in the USPA annual Barbell Brigade Open July 30-31 in Los Angeles, Calif. Competing in the United States Powerlifting Association event were Anthony "Big Tone" Salas, Kayla Anderson, Mikel Nicholas, Morgan Acfalle, Kevin Dema Ala and Christian Duenas. Contributed photo
0
0
0
0
0

Tags