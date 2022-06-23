The Guam men's baseball team played a brilliant game, dropping the previously unbeaten Palau team 7-2 in their 2022 Pacific Mini Games matchup in front a capacity crowd at Francisco Tan Ko Palacios Baseball Field in Susupe, Saipan.

Going in to the game, Palau had defeated everyone by double digits, pulling in three mercy rule victories against Solomon Islands, Fiji and the Northern Mariana Islands.

With the win, Guam is the top seed going into the medal rounds. NMI will play Fiji in the afternoon game, Guam will suit up against Palau in the 6 p.m. game.

This story will update Thursday morning with a full print in Friday's paper.