It's been a long week for Guam's athletes at the 2022 Pacific Mini Games in Saipan. With every competition, another check was made on someone's bucket list.

The last 24 hours have been a list of personal bests and medals. And, for those of us lucky enough to be there, it was inspiring to see the blood, sweat and tears of the last year pay off dividends for Guam's athletes.

Manami Iijima-Martin completed her trifecta, going three for three in her events to claim gold in the triathlon, aquathlon and half-marathon. While the triathlon and aquathlon seemed to be easier wins, Iijima-Martin struggled in the half, but still pulled a personal best and won her third gold of the Games.

Guam baseball was spectacular in their gold-medal game, inspiring another classic in front of hundreds of people at the Francisco "Tan Ko" Palacios Baseball Field in Susupe. With the Northern Mariana Islands' faithful, Guam left it all on the field, playing inspired baseball to win silver against an older, more experienced team.

Genie Gerardo pulled off a bronze in the hammer throw. Speaking with Gerardo, she had to put it all on the line when Kiribati added a late fielder. Throwing a season's best, she leveled the field for a bronze finish, adding athletics' second medal. Check out her story in Monday's edition of The Guam Daily Post.

In tennis, doubles duo Aarman Sachdev and Camden Camacho were forced to battle it out in an epic third set against Fiji. Like baseball, they have been going for nearly 8 days under an unrelenting Saipan sun. The bronze finish was Guam's first medal in more than two decades at the Games. It also sets up Guam for the Pacific Games, allowing the team to place higher and pull better draws.

With only the closing ceremonies left on their plate, Guam was ranked sixth in the medal count, finishing with 26 total medals – 10 golds, five silvers and 11 bronzes.