As Guam’s cycling community ages, and without a successful incubator program to churn out new athletes, the Guam Cycling Federation has unveiled a plan to bolster participation.

With grants from the Oceania Cycling Confederation, Union Cycliste Internationale, and GCF seed money, BMX is inching closer to becoming a reality.

“It’s been a longtime goal for the cycling federation to establish BMX as another discipline for cycling,” said GCF President Eric Tydingco. … “We’re approaching this as a grassroots endeavor because that’s what we are. We are such a small federation, and cycling is such a niche sport, anyway."

Based on a three-phase approach, the GCF is in the process of ordering bikes, planning student outreach programs, and securing suitable land to build a track.

“I’ve spoken to a couple of senators, and I’ve spoken to … some people in government about a facility that can house the construction of a BMX track,” Tydingco said. … “We’re looking for something that we can have long-term.

“We could partner up, just like the tennis federation partnered up with the private community. … Hopefully, we build this track.”

Tydingco said that the bikes were ordered last month, but the public health emergency is making it impossible to gauge when the schools will reopen, and the federation can launch the outreach program.

With the majority of GCF road and mountain bike races won by athletes in their 40s or older, Tydingco sees the necessity of strengthening the federation by reaching out to the island’s youth.

“If there is going to be growth to this sport, we’re going to have to look at the young people, the kids,” he said. ...

“We need to do a better job of building that youth cycling movement.”

Overcoming fear

Tydingco added, one of the largest obstacles to growing the federation is the perception of danger, which he believes is partially justified, but fueled by popular public misconceptions.

“They look at Red Bull Rampage and think that’s what mountain biking is,” he said. “Cross-country mountain biking isn’t that dangerous, but you can get hurt … if you don’t know what you’re doing.”

Other factors that have limited the growth of cycling, on Guam, have been a lack of encouragement from families, and few events geared toward children.

“Not many parents are taking their kids out and getting the necessary mileage, doing a road ride,” Tydingco said. “With mountain biking, I think, that’s - definitely - an area we can explore to do more events … .”

Getting bigger by thinking smaller

Unlike more popular sports such as basketball, football, rugby and baseball, most cycling events take the athletes far away from spectators - who are able to view the competition only at the beginning and the end of races. With BMX, all of the action unfolds on a small track, allowing fans to watch all of the hair-raising jumping and intense, bar-banging action.

To make cycling bigger, GCF is thinking smaller. By catering to the younger risk-takers and adding the boutique venue sport to its lineup, the federation hopes BMX will increase its footprint.

“Parents have the opportunity to watch the whole time when their kids are riding around,” Tydingco said. “In other countries, it’s been a feeder sport to mountain biking and road biking.

“Once the kids get the bug, and they get to the level … where they’ve surpassed all of their goals, … they can jump into other things.

“BMX just makes sense for us.”

Art Guerrero, the reigning GCF cycling champion and father of two young boys, is excited about the new sport, and hopes to watch Noa, 6, and August, 4, rip around a BMX track.

“I will love to see this developed in Guam, so my kids could go somewhere to enjoy and live the sport,” Guerrero said. “BMX is now an Olympic sport, so it’s something for the youth to look forward to in the growing future.

“Hopefully, soon, GCF can get this started.”

An extreme education

In December 2018, James Sardea, one of the region’s most dominant downhill mountain bike competitors, joined 12 other GCF members for a free BMX coaches clinic.

The course, made possible by OCF and facilitated by an instructor from Mountain Bike Australia, “gave an opportunity for locals … to become cycling ambassadors and coaches, and really show them how to approach conducting clinics, … and further the growth of the sport,” Tydingco said.

Sardea said that the instruction included modules on bike knowledge, pedaling, cornering, pumping, and jumping.

“Jumping, dropping, and doing tricks starts with riding as a kid,” Sardea said. “BMX will help us find that talent on Guam.”