Guam’s U15 Girls National Team opened play in the FIBA U15 Oceania Championship Guam 2022 basketball tournament with a big win on Monday, beating the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands 85-37.

Through all four periods, an unselfish Guam racked up points and caused 49 turnovers. In a true team effort, all 12 of Guam’s players made their way into the score sheet.

Leading Team Guam’s offensive output, Sazzy Quintanilla scored a game-high 17 points, grabbed two rebounds and had three steals. Lana Quinata, with 14 points, six boards and four steals, dominated both ends of the floor. Maria-Jean Paulino scored 9 points and picked six pockets. Princess Celis Del Carmen and Jia Peters each scored 8 points and stole the ball three times and Arriah Arceo dropped in 7 points, grabbed three rebounds and dished five assists.

From the opening tip, Guam’s game plan was to drive hard to the hole, scoring all but six of their 35 baskets inside the paint. Guam’s dominance inside the key led to several second-chance buckets, as the home team islanders out-rebounded CNMI on the offensive glass 31-9.

For most of the 40 minutes, CNMI struggled with ball control and, with only two scoring options, was limited on offense. For CNMI, Andrei Chavez and Ariel Fatialofa each scored team-high 14 points.