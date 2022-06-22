The Guam men's baseball team was phenomenal in a 12-1 drubbing of the Solomon Islands in 2022 Pacific Mini Games action at Francisco "Tan Ko" Palacios Baseball Field in Susupe, Saipan.

Armed with a small, but vocal crowd, the Guam team dispatched the Solomons with ease. Zavier Camacho and Javen Pangelinan finished the night with two RBIs each in a game that saw Guam empty its bench.

The men's team has a tough matchup tomorrow evening against the unbeaten Palau team. Palau has beaten both of its opponents via mercy rule – a 21-0 mercy rule win over Solomon Islands and a 13-2 victory over the home team Northern Mariana Islands before a capacity crowd.