Guam Elite Basketball, Clutch Guam to host McDonald’s High School Preseason Basketball Tournament this week

Local basketball fans will be treated to a week of tournament play starting Wednesday, April 28, with Clutch Guam and Guam Elite Basketball hosting the McDonald’s High School Preseason Basketball tournament, the organizations announced in a press release.

Teams from both the Interscholastic Sports Association and Independent Interscholastic Athletic Association of Guam leagues will be represented and vying for the top spot in the preseason tournament.

The tournament will run from April 28 to May 3. All the action is set to go down at Father Dueñas Memorial School Jungle.

Twelve teams are ready to show off their skills on the court, according to Dom Sablan, co-founder of Guam Elite Basketball.

“In terms of basketball rules and regulations, there will not be any rule changes. Teams can expect the usual, high-level basketball,” Sablan said.

This year’s preseason tournament comes after COVID-19 stifled most sports activities last year. As the island cautiously crawls back to life as it was before the pandemic, there are still precautions to heed. The preseason tournament will also operate under pandemic-related restrictions.

“Due to (Department of Public Health and Social Services) restrictions, we will only be allowed to have 50 spectators attend each game,” said Sablan. “All players and coaches on the bench will be required to wear masks and all basketballs will be frequently sanitized in between plays.”

There won’t be any concessions sold during the competition, but Clutch Guam will have a pop-up shop on Sunday, Sablan added.

“We’d like to thank our naming tournament sponsor, McDonald’s, for their contribution to officially kick-start high school sports,” Sablan said. “In addition to sponsoring the preseason tournament, they are also supporting youth programs with, again, (Guam) Elite Basketball.”

Usually Guam Sports Network hosts the preseason basketball tournament but this year GEB and Clutch Guam will host.

Sablan said when the two organizations learned GSPN wasn’t able to host, they reached out to high school coaches and gauged interest. Hoping to provide athletes more playing opportunities with the upcoming shortened season, GEB and Clutch Guam proceeded with the tournament.

Sablan said fans and players can look forward to more exciting playing opportunities in the coming months, should virus infections continue to track downward and government restrictions continue to ease.