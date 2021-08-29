With the final spot in the FIBA Asia Cup basketball tournament up for grabs, the Bank of Guam Men’s National Basketball team took on Chinese Taipei in a FIBA Asia Cup Indonesia 2021 Qualifiers on Saturday at the University of Guam Calvo Field House in Mangilao.

For Team Guam to advance to the Asia Cup, they needed to beat Chinese Taipei outright, or lose by no more than six points. Last Thursday, in Game 1 of the two-game series, world-ranked No. 77 Guam defeated Chinese Taipei 77-72. But last night, against the world-ranked No. 68 team Chinese Taipei, when it counted most, Guam lost 85-77.

“It’s hard to be excited right now after a three-point loss keeping us out from our mission,” said Guam head coach EJ Calvo.

With team captain Will Stinnett unavailable and recovering from symptomatic COVID-19, and the absence of star players Joe Blas, Jericho Cruz and Earnest Ross, shorthanded Guam put forth tremendous effort, but it wasn’t enough.

“We obviously didn’t have our full squad available for these two games, “Calvo said. “We wish we did.

"I’m really proud of the guys who stepped in and suited up and played their hearts out.”

Leading Team Guam, Mark Steven Johnson Jr. scored a team-high 18 points. Tai Wesley dropped in 16 points and grabbed six defensive boards. Takumi Simon, finishing with 15 points, made all his buckets from 3-point land. Jonathan Galloway, a former Pacific West Conference Defensive Player of the Year who led the University of California Irvine Anteaters to the NCAA March Madness tournament, scored nine points and secured 14 boards.

“This is the highest level basketball I’ve played in my career so far,” said Simon, a St. John’s School graduate. … “This is obviously a tough loss here."

For Chinese Taipei, with 26 points Ting-Chien led all-scores. From the free throw line, he was 7-8. As a team, they shot 12-14 from the line, or 85.7%. Guam, shooting 11-for-23 from the charity stripe, finished 47.8%.

“We feel like we are a program on the rise,” Calvo said.

“We’re coming back better,” Simon said.