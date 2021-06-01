When The Matao left for China a week ago, the aim was to showcase the growth of the Guam program. China, home to a billion people, has unlimited resources, training facilities and a huge pool of athletes to choose from. Guam hoped to “shock the world” or at least play spoilers to the qualification-hungry teams, who normally attempted to score points against the island.

For the majority of the first half, the Matao played brilliant defense, starving the China team in the Group A Round 2 clash of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 and AFC Asian Cup China 2023 Asian Qualifiers Sunday evening. But, conditioning, stamina and limited personnel kept Guam from continuing their efforts on defense with China PR hitting a grove to knock back seven goals in the 7-0 shutout at the Suzhou Olympic Center Stadium in front of close to 30,000 fans.

“They did what they came to do,” said Matao captain Mark Chargualaf during a flash interview after the match. “The 18 months off (due to COVID-19) really hurt us, but we still fought with everything we had.

“We knew that they were going to come in, whip a lot of balls in, and we tried to prepare for that better this time. We had some success, but you know, (China) eventually broke through and put the ball in the back of the net,” Chargualaf added.

But, Chargualaf said, The Matao did better compared to last time, especially in terms of “defending the crosses because we expected that.”

While China is holding second in the group with 10 points, they still have three more matches left in Round 2. They also need Syria, the current table toppers, to drop some points in their next matches to have a chance to move on outright to the next stage of FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 qualification. If that doesn’t happen, China will need to finish as one of the top four second-place teams from all groups to seal a spot in the next round of qualification. China also defeated Guam 7-0 in its home match in Oct. 2019.

Other teams in Group A are the Philippines and Maldives. Guam is currently scheduled to play against the Philippines on June 3 and will play its last match of the round against Syria on June 11. Guam already played both home and away legs against Maldives.

Guam Head Coach Suh Dong Won congratulated China on the win. As for Guam’s performance, he said it was a tale of two halves.

The first half, he said, was a testament to their training and work ethic despite the pandemic. “But in the second half, we were not as successful,” he said.

Moving forward, Suh said, he aims to develop the team’s defensive patterns, training smarter to better match China’s intensity.

“We saw the players’ potential in the first half, so we’re going to develop these strong points more and try to get a good result in upcoming matches,” Sun said.

Logistics also presented a problem for The Matao, he said

“When we came here, we’ve had to train constantly everyday because most of the players are not professional players. Also, some players had to fly from Guam, some from the U.S. – we had so much trouble trying to arrive in China, so because of that, our players’ condition couldn’t be at its optimum level,” he said. “We could show what we’re capable of playing in the first half, but with an issue of stamina during this match, we couldn’t match the performance in the second half.”

Wu Lei, who is based in Spain, opened the scoring for China PR with a PK in the 20th minute and completed the brace in the 55th minute. Naturalized Brazilian Alan Douglas Borges de Carvalho also scored twice for China as a second-half substitute.

Guam was missing a couple of key players, including the island’s top international goal scorer and most capped player – Jason Cunliffe – who had to sit out due to yellow-card accumulation from previous matches in Round 2. The island roster was also missing five additional players, who were re-routed through Dubai. Unfortunately, the flight out of Dubai was unable to make it in time for the match against China.

The missing spots allowed for opportunities for other players. Chargualaf officially put on the captain armband for the first time, and a handful of players made their debut for Guam against China: Anthony Moon, Clayton Sato, Leon Morimoto, Shane Healy, and Eduardo Pedemonte Jr.