The Bank of Guam Men’s National Basketball Team on Sunday lost a FIBA Asia Cup 2021 Qualifiers Window 2 game to New Zealand, 113-94.

After leading the first quarter, 24-22, Guam struggled with turnovers, leading to quick baskets by the Kiwis.

"We addressed at halftime that points off turnovers were really killing us," said EJ Calvo, the head coach for Team Guam. "It was leading to a lot of success for New Zealand."

With six players scoring double digits, New Zealand fired from all parts of the court. Leading the strike, Shea Ili scored a game-high 25 points.

For Team Guam, Earnest Ross Jr. scored a team-high 21 points. Curtis Washington, with 19 points, was Guam's No. 2 scoring option. Rounding out Guam's offensive effort, Joe Blas Jr. scored 13, Jonathan Galloway chipped in with 12, and Will Stinnett III dropped a dime.

"I can't say anything else but how proud I am of our guys for representing and playing 40 hard minutes," Calvo said. "We had some bad luck, and that's what we're marking it up to. ...

"This has been a lot of hard work, years in the making, and, we've come a long way."

Despite the loss, a capacity arena enjoyed a hard-fought game.

"Thank you to the crowd," Stinnett said. "The people of Guam really shelled out. It was a blessing for everybody on the team to play tonight."

Washington, with a double-double performance, grabbed 10 rebounds.

Coming into the Group C qualifier, No. 24 world-ranked New Zealand upset No. 3 Australia.

Last week, FIBA postponed Guam’s Window 1 game against Hong Kong.

"We were kind of hoping for Hong Kong to get out there and play," Stinnett said. "That didn't happen, so tonight was the first game we kind of got to go against really pressure, live defense. ...

"I had a hard time with the pressure. ... "I'm kind of disappointed we didn't come out with the win."

Hong Kong game postponed

“FIBA has confirmed that the FIBA Asia Cup 2021 Qualifier game between Guam and Hong Kong scheduled for Feb. 20 has been postponed,” FIBA wrote on its website. “FIBA has also postponed and rescheduled three other games of the FIBA Asia Cup Qualifier scheduled for Feb. 20, 21, and 24 between Philippines vs. Thailand, Japan vs. China, and China (vs.) Malaysia.”

The games were postponed due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

“The decision comes after carefully having evaluated the developments regarding the coronavirus outbreak and placing as a main priority the safety of the participating players and team delegation members,” FIBA wrote on its website. “FIBA will continue to monitor the situation closely, and will not hesitate to implement any further measures or precautions should they be required.”

It is unclear when the games will be rescheduled.

Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero Feb. 17 banned the Hong Kong team from entering Guam.

"I cannot risk exposure to our people, including our Guam National Basketball Team. Therefore, I must disallow this competition at this time," Leon Guerero wrote to EJ Calvo, president of the Guam Basketball Confederation.