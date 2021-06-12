Although the Matao, Guam Men's National Soccer Team, was out of the race to advance to the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™, they were shooting to play well against the Philippines Men’s National Soccer Team in Friday’s clash of AFC Asian Cup China 2023™ Asian Qualifiers.

But after strong play from the Philippines and defensive breakdowns from Guam, the Philippines defeated the Matao 3-0.

About five minutes into the first half, Philippines began their attack. After the second of a series of two consecutive corner kicks failed to reach their mark, Matao goalkeeper Dallas Jaye ripped the ball out of the air and fell hard to the turf. A visibly angered Jaye had made the stop, but Philippines had let Guam know they were there to play.

Around one minute later, Philippine’s Michael Kempter rifled a shot just over Guam’s crossbar.

After another Philippine corner kick, Guam’s backfield continued to be tested, knocking away shots and protecting the goal.

At the 11:20 mark, Philippines’ Angel Guiardo took a centering past from Oliver Bias and chipped a shot past Jaye for the 1-nil advantage. Guam’s Marlon Evans tried to make the defensive stop, but was beat to the ball.

For the remainder of the first half, Guam kept Philippines out of the net.

Nineteen minutes into the second half, the Philippines doubled their lead when a a centering pass from Manuel Ott appeared to be redirected into the net by a teammate, but was inadvertently deflected off Guam’s Marcus Lopez for an own goal.

At the 87th-minute, Philippines scored their third goal.

In Guam's three tournament games, the Matao were outscored by opponents 13-0.

In the first game, host nation China PR defeated Guam 7-0. In the second game, which was relocated to United Arab Emirates after several players reportedly had difficulty entering China, Syria beat Guam 3-0.