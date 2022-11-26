Guam feasts on Papua New Guinea in Thanksgiving Day FIBA quarterfinal clash

The Guam U15 Boys National Basketball team trailed Papua New Guinea by four points at the end of the first half, but poured it on in the final 20 minutes, winning the FIBA U15 Oceania Championships quarterfinals game 102-71 on Thursday at the University of Guam Calvo Field House in Mangilao.

After nine lead changes, Guam put a little distance between itself and PNG in the third quarter and kept up the intensity throughout the entire second half.

The win marked Guam’s second in a row, setting up a semifinal game at 8:15 p.m. Friday against New Zealand. When Guam and New Zealand met in pool play, the Kiwis won in dominating fashion, 125-54.

Against PNG, it took Guam's players a while to find their range, but once they did, there was no looking back.

Leading Team Guam, Noah Hernandez scored a team-high 19 points and grabbed eight rebounds. Teammate Noah Cruz scored 17 points and grabbed eight boards, Lynnwood Baker scored 13 points, grabbed five boards and dished three assists, and Phoenix Borja, Collin Rillimas, Michael Bork Jr. and Troy Dirige finished with eight points each.

For Team PNG, Adam Maikai scored a game-high 25 points and grabbed 10 boards. Teammate Noah Yangomina, another double-double guy, scored 18 points and ripped down 20 rebounds, 11 on the offensive glass. Grant Bray, PNG’s third scoring option, scored 15 points and had five steals.