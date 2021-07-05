For the past two months, soon-to-be first-time Olympians Mineri Gomez and Jagger Stephens have been working with international swimming coach Miguel Ángel López Alvarado and it has been a game-changing experience.

Gomez and Stephens have represented Guam in international competition, but never at the Olympic level and they will enter the 2021 Tokyo Games with not only the feeling of pride and joy of representing their island, but with new time-saving efficiency - compete overhauls, from the ground up.

“I believe the most important aspect we have contributed is in the technical details of their strokes, and, particularly, a shift from trying to focus in their arm and leg patterns, to swimming from the core, connecting the different parts of the body in a way that minimizes resistance in the water,” said Alvarado, who has trained with multiple Olympic medalists and swimmers, including, when he was a volunteer assistant at the University of Florida, Saipan's Jon Sakovich, under head coach Skip Foster.”

Preparing Guam’s athletes for the Olympics isn’t a task the Spaniard takes lightly, and he has been impressed with both Guamanians’ work ethic and expects great things from them going forward.

“Jagger is the most committed swimmer I have met, and Mineri has the potential to break all national records with a commitment of one year,” Alvarado said. “Guam can be proud of the way they handle themselves when representing their country.”

Open to learning new techniques

Before arriving at the Thanyapura Phuket Sports & Health Resort in Phuket, Thailand, admittedly, Stephens didn’t know who Alvarado was, but discovered he was in good hands - allowing him to be eager to rethink the way he approaches swimming, shaving precious time off his personal record.

“I know his sphere of influence extends across the globe as he’s someone that has trained and brought many assistant coaches to a high level who have then gone on to become the head coaches of their own teams,” Stephens said. “As for what he’s done for me, he’s brought his years of experience and knowledge to the table and completely rebuilt my stroke from the ground up. This, combined with his intensive training regimen, is what has prepared me for the games.”

Gomez feels fortunate to be training with Alvarado and the coaching staff, sharing that they have “helped me get closer to my personal best times with a short amount of time of two months.”

“I trust in his words and the training program that he has prepared,” added Gomez. “Miguel has worked with my swimming technique and speed, which I was able to get closer to my personal best time in the 100-meter freestyle when we had a time trial.”

With the Tokyo Olympics Opening Ceremony set for Friday evening, July 23, Stephens will soon have the opportunity to test the miles and months of training at the Tokyo Aquatics Centre at Tatsuminomori Seaside Park.

Stephens, the first off the starting block, will compete in the Men’s 100-meter Freestyle on Tuesday, July 27. Gomez will race in the Women’s 100-meter Freestyle on July 28.

Having made great sacrifice and enduring 14 weekly training sessions, two weeks of aerobic loading, two weeks of speed transformation and two weeks of pool-based testing, the two swimmers are less than three weeks away from realizing their Olympic dreams.

“I am definitely excited for my event, and I expect to beat my personal best time, which is 1:04.40,” which she set at the 13th Pan Pacific Championships 2018, said Gomez, an incoming sophomore at the University of Guam.

Stephens, who graduated from Brown University and competed on the Men’s Swimming Team, thanked those who have helped and continue to help him on his Olympic quest.

“First and foremost, I’d like to give a huge ‘thank you’ to Guam National Olympic Committee and Guam Swimming Federation for all the work that they’ve done for us,” he said. “For every document that we’ve had to sign and organize, they’ve done a dozen more.”

"I’d also like to give 'thanks' to St. John’s School for allowing me to use their pool during the rough stages of COVID lockdown,” Stephens said. “It was a kind gesture that went an incredibly long way in my preparation.”

Both of Guam’s public pools, located in Dededo and Hagåtña, have been either closed for good or awaiting repairs for many months due to neglect and poor facilities management.

“I just want to thank my family, friends, coaches, swim mates and all the other people who have been rooting for me throughout my swimming journey,” Gomez said. “Because of their love and tremendous support, I am able to be where I’m at now.”

Training amid COVID-19 concerns

Despite the challenges Guam’s swimmers face and continue to face, and the precarious nature of Tokyo 2021 even happening amid the coronavirus pandemic, both are ready for the games to begin.

Regardless of news reports of cancellation and the uncertainty of a fluid COVID-19 situation, which weighs on the Team Guam competitors, the decision to cancel the Olympics is not their responsibility - representing the island is.

“Hearing news reports and rumors about the chances of the Olympic Games being canceled did affect me in a way where I was worried that the rumors might happen or may be true,” Gomez said. “However, it did not stop me from training for the Olympic Games. Outside of the water, I sometimes worry about the news reports, but when I’m in the water, my mind is only set on my goal.”

Stephens said “there was always the looming threat of cancellation sitting at the back of my mind, but it’s not a healthy thing to fixate on when you’re trying to push yourself.”

“The way that I looked at it is that regardless of if they happened or not, I was doing an activity that I enjoyed in the first place, and that alone was plenty to keep me going.”