Guam Football Association men’s leagues starting up again

After more than two years, the Guam men’s amateur and premier football leagues will finally be up and running again this weekend.

While most other sports leagues have been active for some time now, the football leagues took an extended break due to a number of reasons including the need to fix the lights at the Harmon soccer facility as well as a referee shortage on island. During that time off, the Guam Football Association has since had the lights replaced and also has run a number of referee courses in an attempt to increase the number of referees, while also looking at more ways to incentivize some of the more experienced referees who stepped away from the game to come back.

While GFA is the overall governing body of football on island, it also runs all the leagues and controls access to the facilities outside of the military bases and the schools.

In other words, the development of Guam's football culture and the island's footballers is in the hands of GFA. While the rest of the world has been moving forward for some time now, the hiatus has brought Guam's to a standstill. Having the leagues start back up is a huge step forward, but what more can be done to further the development of our local footballers while also creating a proper player pathway that gives our footballers a real chance to achieve their dreams of playing professionally?

Football can be played professionally all over the world, with over 20 professional leagues in Asia alone.

Foreign players in countries such as Malaysia, Indonesia and Thailand can make as much as $40,000 a month, if not more. The Asian Football Confederation, in an attempt to encourage the signing of fellow Asian players, created an “Asian player” roster spot so it doesn’t take away from the usual three roster spots available to other foreign players. In recent history, most of these other foreign players in Asia were mostly from Brazil or Argentina.

While we may not be able to create our own local professional league, why aren’t we placing more of our players in other professional leagues around the world? In a sport where players are not limited by height or weight, what exactly is holding us back from developing multiple players per year from signing professional contracts or earning college scholarships?

As the first local CHamoru player to go to an NCAA Division 1 university to play football, I can tell you it’s not because we lack ability. As the first local CHamoru player to play in the NCAA Division 1 Final Four, I can tell you it’s not because our footballers lack the ambition. As the first local CHamoru player to play professional football, I can tell you it’s not because we’re too isolated from the rest of the world.

So what’s stopping us?

Having the leagues back up and running is a blessing for our footballers and I’m extremely excited to get back out there to play the beautiful game.

Credit to GFA officials for getting things going again after so long. Running a football association is no easy task and it comes with great responsibility. As I mentioned before, the state of our football culture and development is literally in their hands and our success is dependent upon their decision-making.

Guam football is capable of so much more and I hope this year is the start of a new beginning for our men’s and women’s football.

The GFA has recently completed a new four-year strategic plan with the help of FIFA consultant Geoff Wilson, and 2023 is year one. Here’s to wishing them all the success in implementing said plan. The future of our island’s footballers depends on it!

Biba Guåhan!