Four of Guam’s fastest young swimmers are competing in the 2023 World Aquatics Championships in Fukuoka, Japan.

The 17-day event features athletes from around the world competing in swimming, water polo, diving, artistic swimming, open water swimming and high diving. Guam’s athletes who will be competing include 15-year-old Amaya Bollinger, 20-year-old James Hendrix, 15-year-old Mia Lee, and 16-year-old Israel Poppe.

Although the meet started 11 days ago, Guam’s foray into the event began Sunday, with Bollinger racing in the first heat of the women’s 400-meter freestyle. Heading into Fukuoka, Bollinger’s personal best time was 5 minutes, 4.88 seconds, which she set in 2022 at the 16th FINA World Swimming Championships in Melbourne, Australia.

With Kyrgyzstan’s Anna Nikishkina in the third lane, Virgin Islands’ Natalia Jean Kuipers in the fourth lane and Bollinger positioned in the fifth lane, the Guamanian’s reaction time of 0.61 seconds was 0.12 seconds quicker than her competitors. Bollinger, quick off the starter’s horn, quickly fell behind and posted a time of 5:16.50, a third-place finish that was 11.62 seconds slower than her personal best.

“Although I was far off my personal best, I’ll take this as a learning experience and something to work on, considering I don’t swim this event too often,” Bollinger said. “Honestly, I wasn’t in top condition and I was feeling a little unprepared for the swim. During the race I was trying to keep pace and focus on my technique. By the second 100, I was already feeling tired due to going out too fast as a result of an adrenaline rush.”

Nikishkina, in 4:36.12, won the heat. Kuipers, who finished in 4:38.00, placed second.

Despite the trio’s event-opening effort, they didn’t advance to the finals.

With the 400-meter freestyle in the record books, Bollinger's next event is the women's 200-meter butterfly, which takes place at 1:40 p.m. Chamorro Standard Time Wednesday.

“I am a little more confident in this event because I feel as though I worked on it a little more than the 400-meter freestyle,” Bollinger said.

World record

Team USA’s Katie Ledecky (4:00.08), a seven-time Olympic gold medalist, was the fastest in the 400 and earned one of eight spots in the finals.

The other seven swimmers to join Ledecky in the finals were: Canada’s Summer McIntosh (4:01.72), Australia’s Ariarne Titmus (4:01.39), Germany’s Isabel Gose (4:03.02), New Zealand’s Erika Fairweather (4:03.07), Australia’s Lani Pallister (4:03.49), USA’s Bella Sims (4:04.25) and China’s Li Bingjie (4:04.98).

Later that evening, in the finals, Titmus (3:55.38) captured the gold medal and set a new world record. Ledecky, in 3:38.73, placed second. Fairweather, in 3:59.59, claimed the bronze medal.

Titmus said in a news release, “I’ve got a ‘fearless’ tattoo on my foot so I can see that before I dive. I try to swim like that little girl I was first up against Katie.”

“I was never afraid to take it to her. I'm glad that we could put on a show and that women’s sport is really getting hyped up and I feel really blessed to be part of it,” Titmus said.

Bollinger, who did not attend the finals and see the world record fall, said she is excited and honored to represent Guam at the international competition.

“I really enjoy swimming with all the other swimmers and I feel very privileged to see them throughout the meet,” she said. “It’s amazing seeing these people who break records casually walking around or warming up in the lane next to me. I truly am grateful for being offered this opportunity to see all these people in person and watch them race.”