The Guam U15 Girls National Team improved to 2-0 in the FIBA U15 Oceania Championship, dispatching Papua New Guinea 121-23 on Tuesday night at the University of Guam Calvo Field House in Mangilao, Guam.

In Guam’s high-production night, made possible by head coach Derin Stinnett’s inclusive leadership style, all 12 roster members scored and seven players recorded double-digit scoring.

"I’m very proud of how our team had come together and played good basketball, so far, given the schedule challenges we faced to prepare," Stinnett said. "It’s truly an honor to coach at this level and lead an amazing group of talented young women. It felt odd, at first, being on the coaching side as I’m normally playing in these games, but it has given me good insight to share with the team and prepare them for these games."

Leading Guam’s offensive onslaught, Maria-Jean Paulino scored a game-high 20 points, made 10 steals and grabbed six rebounds. Ryanna Ngirchomlei scored 17 points for Guam, picked seven pockets and secured five boards. Lana Quinata, who scored 14 points, was also a force in the paint, grabbing seven offensive rebounds, leading to multiple second-chance opportunities.

In just over 15 minutes of work, Guam teammates Arriah Arceo scored a baker’s dozen and Madeleine Ada scored 12 points. Kimora Charfauros and Sazzy Quintanilla each scored 11 points, with Quintanilla grabbing seven rebounds. Rounding out Guam’s top performers, Princess Celis Del Carmen scored an even 10 points and Jia Peters chipped in with six points, six rebounds and three steals.

From the opening tip, the game was a runaway for team Guam, leading 24-8 after the first quarter and 55-19 after 20 minutes. At one point, dating back to late in the second quarter and extended through most of the fourth quarter, Guam went on a 62-0 run.

All game long, PNG struggled with holding onto the ball, committing 69 turnovers which led to 77 points in transition for Guam.

With the win, Guam finishes first in Pool B and will next see action in the quarterfinals on Thursday, where they will take on the No. 2 seed in Pool A at 7 p.m. at the Field House.