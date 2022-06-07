Eight golfers will head to Saipan this month to represent Guam at the Pacific Mini Games and the team is eager to hit the greens to square up against the region's best.

The golfers will compete from June 21 to June 24 at Coral Ocean Resort Golf Course in Saipan.

Louie Sunga, one of Guam’s best golfers, said he has confidence in his work heading into this year’s games.

He said he’s glad the Games are back since the pandemic and he’s sure the Guam National Olympic Committee is following every protocol to ensure a safe environment for the athletes.

“This year Guam is sending one of the best teams I've seen in a while,” Sunga said.

For the women's team, there are some junior standouts, along with Games veteran Rose Tarpley, Sunga said. The junior golfers are Tyanna Jacot, Kayley Kang and Sarah Therrell, coach Mark Nanpei said.

Guam's top junior and women's golfer, Jacot, is only 13 years old. Her ceiling and potential to succeed are high, Mark Nanpei said.

Kang and Therrell both have off-island experience and are top golfers who compete for their respective schools. Therrell was captain of Academy of Our Lady of Guam golf team, which won the high school interscholastic golf title, coach Nanpei said.

On the men's side, Sunga said, Guam is counting on the 2022 amateur champion, Redge Camacho. Collegiate athletes Ivan Sablan and the younger Nanpei, Markus, add depth and experience to the roster.

“I'm very excited going to the Games. Our team is playing really well right now. I'm hoping we keep our form and peak during the games," coach Nanpei said. "We have an excellent shot in reaching the podium this year, as long as we continue to focus on our games and try to have fun and not put too much pressure in ourselves, I really expect us to do well."

Sunga thanked the Guam National Golf Federation, the team's families and supporters, without whom it wouldn’t be possible to compete.

Coach Mark Nanpei said the men’s team is more seasoned, so the men are expected to do well at the games. The women, featuring a lot of youth, will be facing more than their share of challenges, but coaches are hopeful that the hurdles will only add to their experience.

If the men’s team goes out and plays its best golf, then Guam has a good chance at medaling, Mark Nanpei said.

The medals will go to the teams with the best 3 out of 4 scores each day of the tournament, as well as best individual scores, he said.

The biggest competition will come from New Caledonia, Tahiti, Samoa and Fiji. Saipan also has home-court advantage, and Guam wishes its neighbors well, Mark Nanpei said.

“We’re excited to represent Guam and we’re hopeful we’ll have a good tournament,” Mark Nanpei said.