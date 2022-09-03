Guam golfers representing the island in France

FROM BIBA GUAM TO VIVE LA FRANCE!: Guam National Golf Federation golfers, from left, Redge Camacho, Nalapon Vongjalorn and Markus Nanpei are currently in Paris, France, competing in the International Golf Federation World Amateur Team Championships. After two rounds, Camacho is tied for 172nd place, Vongjalorn is in sole possession of 207th place, and Nanpei is placed 209th. According to the IGF website, the WATC is a biennial event that attracts teams from 146 nations. The winning team receives possession of the Eisenhower Trophy for two years. Last week, Guam's Rose Tarpley, Kayley Kang and Tyanna Jacot competed in the WATC Women's Division. Contributed photo